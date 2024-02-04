ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Shariah council pressures EFCC to expose religious groups sponsoring terrorism

Nurudeen Shotayo

The EFCC Chairman recently said the agency uncovered a religious sect that laundered money for terrorists.

Ola-Olukoyede is the new EFCC Chairman [Solacebase]
Ola-Olukoyede is the new EFCC Chairman [Solacebase]

Recommended articles

This is coming on the heels of recent declarations by Olukoyede that the anti-graft agency had uncovered a religious sect that launders money for terrorists.

The EFCC boss disclosed this while speaking at a one-day dialogue on “Youth, Religion, and the Fight against Corruption” at the Musa Yar’Adua Centre in Abuja on Wednesday, January 31, 2024.

He added that another religious body was found to be protecting a money launderer after some money suspected to have been laundered was traced to the bank account of the said organisation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reacting in a statement by its President, Sheikh AbdulRasheed Hadiyahtullah and Secretary, Malam Nafi’u Ahmed, on Sunday, the SCSN called for proper legal action against anyone found complicit in financing the activities capable of undermining the nation's security.

“Regarding the recent disclosure by the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) about religious groups sponsoring insurgency in Nigeria, the Council demands the Commission to disclose the identity of the religious body allegedly sponsoring terrorism/insurgency with N7 billion out of N13 billion traced to its account.

“This revelation has sent shockwaves across the nation, raising concerns about potential fund misuse for activities threatening Nigeria’s peace and security. The gravity of the situation calls for immediate public clarification of the group and decisive action to address the disturbing nexus between religious groups and insurgency.

“Accordingly, we urgently call upon the EFCC to publish the list of all sponsors involved in criminal activities. The alleged disclosure of N7 billion linked to a religious group’s account is a matter of grave concern, and citizens demand proper legal action against sponsors and those found complicit in financing activities undermining the nation’s security.

“We further call on the EFCC to expedite the release of the list of sponsors and collaborate with relevant authorities to ensure prompt legal actions are taken,” the group said.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the recent killings and destruction of property in Plateau State, the SCSN demanded a comprehensive and impartial approach to resolving the problem.

“The total exclusion of Muslim representation in the security committee not only disregards the diverse fabric of the state (with at least 40 per cent Muslims) but also jeopardises the effectiveness of the committee in addressing the root causes of the ongoing conflicts.

“We urgently call for a reevaluation of the committee’s composition to ensure that it is truly representative of the entire population. The current imbalance not only undermines the principles of justice but also hinders the development of a united front against the challenges faced by the state.

“We, therefore, demand, as a right and in the interest of equity, the Governor to heed this call for justice and equitable representation, as his action is sending a disturbing message to the world and creating a recipe for compounding the crisis,” the statement added.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Keep your happy home off social media - Police tell couples

Keep your happy home off social media - Police tell couples

Agbekoya begs FG for arms to fight insecurity in Southwest

Agbekoya begs FG for arms to fight insecurity in Southwest

INEC suspends electoral officer in Plateau over missing ballot papers

INEC suspends electoral officer in Plateau over missing ballot papers

Tinubu mourns Namibia’s President Geingob

Tinubu mourns Namibia’s President Geingob

Shariah council pressures EFCC to expose religious groups sponsoring terrorism

Shariah council pressures EFCC to expose religious groups sponsoring terrorism

I told people not to pay ransom until I was kidnapped - Ex-DSS director

I told people not to pay ransom until I was kidnapped - Ex-DSS director

Kidnapped Ekiti pupils, teachers regain freedom, driver killed by captors

Kidnapped Ekiti pupils, teachers regain freedom, driver killed by captors

Nigerians are in distress except those stealing money - Pat Utomi

Nigerians are in distress except those stealing money - Pat Utomi

I've absolute confidence in Tinubu's ability to fix the economy - ADC Lawmaker

I've absolute confidence in Tinubu's ability to fix the economy - ADC Lawmaker

Pulse Sports

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

Stanley Nwabali: Has the Super Eagles finally found Vincent Enyeama’s replacement?

Stanley Nwabali: Has the Super Eagles finally found Vincent Enyeama’s replacement?

Chelsea fans rejoice as Nicolas Jackson returns to lead Blues’ attack after Senegal’s AFCON exit

Chelsea fans rejoice as Nicolas Jackson returns to lead Blues’ attack after Senegal’s AFCON exit

Salah, Kanu, and the 10 greatest African players who have never won AFCON

AFCON 2023: The Talented Ola Aina – Nigeria defender overcomes fourth match hoodoo

AFCON 2023: The Talented Ola Aina – Nigeria defender overcomes fourth match hoodoo

He's not Okocha's nephew - Nigerians question Alex Iwobi's bloodline after Cameroon performance

He's not Okocha's nephew - Nigerians question Alex Iwobi's bloodline after Cameroon performance

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The Governing council by Gov Aiyedatiwa [NAN]

Aiyedatiwa pledges support to state-owned tertiary institutions, vows to address challenges

Sanwo-Olu commemorates completion of Phase I of Blue Line rail project. [Twitter:JagBros]

Sanwo-Olu goes to China, seeks collaboration for transportation development

Festus Keyamo, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development. [Channels TV}

I approved relocation of FAAN headquarters to Lagos, not Tinubu  —  Keyamo

Lookman says Super Eagles getting better with each match [Twitter:PoojaMedia]

Lookman says Super Eagles getting better with each match