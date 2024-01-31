ADVERTISEMENT
EFCC uncovers religious sect laundering money for terrorists - Chairman

Bayo Wahab

The EFCC boss said some laundered money was also traced to a religious organisation's bank account.

Ola-Olukoyede is the new EFCC Chairman [Solacebase]
Ola-Olukoyede is the new EFCC Chairman [Solacebase]

The EFCC boss also revealed that another religious body was found to be protecting a money launderer after some money suspected to have been laundered was traced to the bank account of the organisation.

Olukoyede disclosed this at the Musa Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja, during a one-day dialogue on “Youth, Religion, and the Fight against Corruption,” on Wednesday, January 31, 2024.

He further disclosed that when officials of the commission were carrying out investigations, they got a restraining order stopping them from investigating the organisation.

“A religious sect in this country had been found to be laundering money for terrorists,” he said.

We were able to trace some laundered money to a religious organisation, and when we approached the religious organisation about it and we were carrying out our investigation, we got a restraining order stopping us from carrying out our investigation.”

Details later…

EFCC uncovers religious sect laundering money for terrorists - Chairman

