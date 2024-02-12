According to sources within Access Holdings, Dr. Wigwe, along with his family and other passengers, had flown from Nigeria to the United States to attend the Super Bowl in Las Vegas.
Severe weather a major factor in Access Bank Group CEO's helicopter tragedy
Preliminary findings from ongoing investigations into the tragic helicopter crash that claimed the lives of Dr. Herbert Wigwe, his wife, Doreen, and their son, Chizi, indicate that adverse weather conditions played a significant role in the accident.
However, due to the congestion at the Vegas airport, their private jet was rerouted to Palm Springs, California, where they landed.
Facing a lengthy two-and-a-half-hour drive from Palm Springs to the Super Bowl venue, Dr. Wigwe made the decision to utilize a helicopter despite the inclement weather prevailing at the time, ultimately leading to the tragic outcome.
Official confirmation of the accident came in a statement issued by Access Holdings, signed by Sunday Ekwochi, the Group Company Secretary. The statement expressed deep sorrow over the loss of Dr. Wigwe, highlighting his pivotal role in the company's growth and transformation since joining Access Bank Plc in 2002.
Mr. Abubakar Jimoh, Chairman of Access Holdings, mourned the loss of Dr. Wigwe, praising his intellect, personal qualities, and extensive business experience.
The statement also outlined plans for the appointment of an acting Group Chief Executive Officer in line with the company's policies, expressing confidence in continuing Dr. Wigwe's legacy of growth and operational excellence.
