ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Severe weather a major factor in Access Bank Group CEO's helicopter tragedy

Evans Effah

Preliminary findings from ongoing investigations into the tragic helicopter crash that claimed the lives of Dr. Herbert Wigwe, his wife, Doreen, and their son, Chizi, indicate that adverse weather conditions played a significant role in the accident.

Access Bank Group CEO’s helicopter crash
Access Bank Group CEO’s helicopter crash

According to sources within Access Holdings, Dr. Wigwe, along with his family and other passengers, had flown from Nigeria to the United States to attend the Super Bowl in Las Vegas.

Recommended articles

However, due to the congestion at the Vegas airport, their private jet was rerouted to Palm Springs, California, where they landed.

Facing a lengthy two-and-a-half-hour drive from Palm Springs to the Super Bowl venue, Dr. Wigwe made the decision to utilize a helicopter despite the inclement weather prevailing at the time, ultimately leading to the tragic outcome.

Official confirmation of the accident came in a statement issued by Access Holdings, signed by Sunday Ekwochi, the Group Company Secretary. The statement expressed deep sorrow over the loss of Dr. Wigwe, highlighting his pivotal role in the company's growth and transformation since joining Access Bank Plc in 2002.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Abubakar Jimoh, Chairman of Access Holdings, mourned the loss of Dr. Wigwe, praising his intellect, personal qualities, and extensive business experience.

The statement also outlined plans for the appointment of an acting Group Chief Executive Officer in line with the company's policies, expressing confidence in continuing Dr. Wigwe's legacy of growth and operational excellence.

Evans Effah Evans Effah Evans Effah is a seasoned journalist with a passion for news journalism, communications, and public relations. With over a decade of experience in the field, he has established himself as a prominent figure in the media industry.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Fire incident in Ikate-Elegushi area of Lagos leaves 1 injured

Fire incident in Ikate-Elegushi area of Lagos leaves 1 injured

FCCPC supports NERC's ₦10.5 billion fine on DisCos for arbitrary electricity billing

FCCPC supports NERC's ₦10.5 billion fine on DisCos for arbitrary electricity billing

Kaduna Government to provide grants for MSMEs across 23 local government areas

Kaduna Government to provide grants for MSMEs across 23 local government areas

Enugu bottle, sachet water producers to shut down due to high production costs

Enugu bottle, sachet water producers to shut down due to high production costs

Severe weather a major factor in Access Bank Group CEO's helicopter tragedy

Severe weather a major factor in Access Bank Group CEO's helicopter tragedy

Group urges President Tinubu to tackle rising cost of living

Group urges President Tinubu to tackle rising cost of living

Primate Ayodele predicts dollar to change at ₦1,700, bag of rice sell at ₦90k

Primate Ayodele predicts dollar to change at ₦1,700, bag of rice sell at ₦90k

We'll miss an iconic, accomplished illustrious son - Fubara mourns Herbert Wigwe

We'll miss an iconic, accomplished illustrious son - Fubara mourns Herbert Wigwe

Tinubu vows to boost food security, transform agricultural sector in Nigeria

Tinubu vows to boost food security, transform agricultural sector in Nigeria

Pulse Sports

Oshoala urges Ferdinand to join call for Nwabali to replace Onana at Man United after AFCON heriocs

Oshoala urges Ferdinand to join call for Nwabali to replace Onana at Man United after AFCON heriocs

AFCON 2023: Jose Peseiro’s wife and daughter celebrate Super Eagles after reaching finals

AFCON 2023: Jose Peseiro’s wife and daughter celebrate Super Eagles after reaching finals

AFCON 2023: Sanwo-Olu hails Super Eagles for denying South Africa final spot

AFCON 2023: Sanwo-Olu hails Super Eagles for denying South Africa final spot

Nigeria advance, but Jose Peseiro's 'small squad' strategy at AFCON 2023 is starting to backfire

Nigeria advance, but Jose Peseiro's 'small squad' strategy at AFCON 2023 is starting to backfire

Nigerians call on Super Eagles to beat South Africa for Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and Olamide Grammy loss

Nigerians call on Super Eagles to beat South Africa for Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and Olamide Grammy loss

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ekiti Police parade alleged mastermind of Ikole traditional rulers' killing (The Sun)

Ekiti Police parade alleged mastermind involved in killing Ikole traditional rulers

President Bola Tinubu and former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar.

FG replies Atiku – Nigerians still enjoy lowest cost of living in Africa

Poultry farmers lament ₦3trn investment loss in 2023

Poultry farmers lament ₦3trn investment loss in 2023 amid Nigeria's economic hardships

Yemi Cardoso, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria [TechEconomy]

BREAKING: CBN discovers $2.4bn forex irregularities causing naira instability