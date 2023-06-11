The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

SERAP drags Tinubu to court over 'missing' $2.1bn, ₦3.1trn subsidy payments

Nurudeen Shotayo

SERAP sued President Tinubu over what it termed a failure to probe allegations of missing oil revenues budgeted for subsidy payment.

SERAP drags Tinubu to court over missing $2.1bn, N3.1trn subsidy payments
SERAP drags Tinubu to court over missing $2.1bn, N3.1trn subsidy payments

Recommended articles

The group said Tinubu's "failure to probe the allegations that $2.1 billion and 3.1 trillion public funds of oil revenues and budgeted as fuel subsidy payments are missing and unaccounted for between 2016 and 2019,” necessitated its action.

This was contained in a statement on Sunday, June 11, 2023, by SERAP Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, who said the lawsuit followed the frightening revelations documented by the Auditor-General of the Federation in the 2016 and 2019 annual reports that the public funds are missing.

SERAP, in suit number FHC/L/CS/1107/23 filed last Friday at the Federal High Court in Lagos, is seeking “an order of mandamus to direct and compel President Tinubu to promptly probe allegations that USD$2.1 billion and 3.1 trillion public funds are missing and unaccounted for between 2016 and 2019.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The group also sought “an order of mandamus to compel President Tinubu to direct the anti-corruption agencies to promptly probe fuel subsidy payments made by governments since the return of democracy in 1999, name and shame and prosecute suspected perpetrators, and to recover any proceeds of crimes.

SERAP also wants the court to compel President Tinubu to channel any proceeds recovered after the probe into providing palliatives to cushion the impact of the fuel subsidy removal on poor Nigerians and to put in place mechanisms for transparency and accountability in the oil sector.

The allegations that US$2.1 billion and 3.1 trillion of public funds are missing and unaccounted amount to a fundamental breach of national anti-corruption laws and the country’s international obligations including under the UN Convention against Corruption to which Nigeria is a state party.

“The Tinubu government has constitutional and international legal obligations to get to the bottom of these allegations and ensure accountability for these serious crimes against the Nigerian people,” the statement read.

The suit was filed on behalf of SERAP by its team of lawyers comprising, Kolawole Oluwadare, Ms Adelanke Aremo, Valentina Adegoke, and Ayomide Johnson.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Etsu Nupe turbans 17 village heads, harps on peaceful coexistence

Etsu Nupe turbans 17 village heads, harps on peaceful coexistence

Senator Bamidele urges Tinubu to assist in Ekweremadu’s release

Senator Bamidele urges Tinubu to assist in Ekweremadu’s release

Yoruba actors seek FG’s support for creation of film villages

Yoruba actors seek FG’s support for creation of film villages

Explore gains of June 12 to deepen democracy, IBB urges Nigerians

Explore gains of June 12 to deepen democracy, IBB urges Nigerians

Marriage woes, supremacy battle amongst celebrities dominate social media trends

Marriage woes, supremacy battle amongst celebrities dominate social media trends

Police arrest wanted kidnappers, bandits’ informant, 11 others in Abuja

Police arrest wanted kidnappers, bandits’ informant, 11 others in Abuja

Lawyer sets agenda for Tinubu, urges appointment of seasoned NSA

Lawyer sets agenda for Tinubu, urges appointment of seasoned NSA

June 12 annulment, a tragic mistake - Jerry Gana

June 12 annulment, a tragic mistake - Jerry Gana

Why does Nigeria celebrate June 12 as Democracy Day?

Why does Nigeria celebrate June 12 as Democracy Day?

Pulse Sports

Chukwueze denies Real Madrid rumours

Burna Boy: Time and Where to watch Champions League kick-off show Performance

I'm happy with my wife — De Bruyne describes his relationship with Haaland

Manchester City vs Inter: 3 Reasons why Guardiola is already the GOAT football manager

'There are people in Barcelona who don't want me to return' — Messi

EXCLUSIVE: ‘It is only Paul Onuachu’ — Frank Onyeka reveals his Super Eagles friend

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde riding bicycle for fun. [Twitter:Makinde]

Subsidy: FCT to develop lanes as FRSC wants Nigerians to embrace bicycle

Peter Obi

Obi presents software engineer as witness against Tinubu at tribunal

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

11 interesting facts about the 2023 Electricity Act signed by Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu meets with Nigerian governors in Aso Villa on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. [Presidency]

Poverty level in Nigeria unacceptable, Tinubu tells governors