Senegal seeks Nigeria’s expertise in counter-insurgency operation

He said that his visit to Nigeria was to assess the operational readiness of Nigerian troops which include the army, navy and air force and of course the police.

According to him, the main purpose of his visit is to express the commitment of Senegalese military to work closely with Nigerian military with a view to tackle the challenge insurgency and terrorism in the West African sub-region.

“We believe that working more closely with Nigeria will make us more efficient due to experience and expertise of Nigerian military in various realms.

“We hope that from this visit we will find ways to more cooperative and more efficient in order to solve our various issues,” he said.

Responding, the CDS, Irabor, who acknowledge Nigeria and Senegal had maintained a cordial relationship both at political level an military engagements.

Irabor said that the two countries had been having extensive interaction in terms of operation and training, adding that their experiences could be leveraged for greater effectiveness of two nation’s armed forces.

According to him, that is the reason he believe that the visit of the Senegalese military chief will enable the two armed forces to strengthen that bond of friendship that they have had.

“The West African sub-region as you know is currently faced with some kinds of security challenges. Senegal may not be directly affected but its neighbours like Mali and other countries around it are faced with challenges that need attention.

“For us in Nigeria, we are also facing the problem of insurgency and terrorism which we believe requires a collective effort.

“So, if the movement of these criminal elements especially from the Sahel down this part of West Africa with the intervention of Senegalese military assisting the Malians and the Burkinabe in one way or the other will help to reduce the Sahelian movement of these criminal elements.