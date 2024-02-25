ADVERTISEMENT
Senator Kingibe provides free JAMB forms to 2000 poor students in FCT

News Agency Of Nigeria

Ireti reaffirmed her readiness to provide more interventions in the education sector in the FCT.

Ireti said this when she spoke with newsmen on Saturday in Abuja.

“The free forms are meant for students who cannot afford them, irrespective of their tribes, religions, party affiliation and so on.

“I urge potential beneficiaries to study hard and ensure good conduct not just in the examination hall alone but also when admitted into the university,” she said.

Ireti reaffirmed her readiness to provide more interventions in the education sector in the FCT.

She added that such interventions were part of her Impact Development Programmes(IDP), for her constituency, Abuja.

