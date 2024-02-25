Senator Kingibe provides free JAMB forms to 2000 poor students in FCT

Ireti said this when she spoke with newsmen on Saturday in Abuja.

“The free forms are meant for students who cannot afford them, irrespective of their tribes, religions, party affiliation and so on.

“I urge potential beneficiaries to study hard and ensure good conduct not just in the examination hall alone but also when admitted into the university,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ireti reaffirmed her readiness to provide more interventions in the education sector in the FCT.