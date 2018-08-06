According to Seun Okinbaloye, Akpabio met with Tinubu on Monday, August 6, 2018 in Abuja.
This is coming after the Senator met with President Buhari in London on Sunday, August 5, 2018.
Recently, Buhari’s Special Assistant on Prosecution, Okoi Obono-Obla said that the APC has finalised plans to welcome Godswill Akpabio to its fold in Akwa-Ibom.