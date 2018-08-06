news

Senator Godswill Akpabio has met with the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu.

This is coming after the Senator met with President Buhari in London on Sunday, August 5, 2018.

According to Channels TV News correspondent, Seun Okinbaloye, Akpabio met with Tinubu on Monday, August 6, 2018 in Abuja.

