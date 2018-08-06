Pulse.ng logo
Senator Godswill Akpabio meets APC national leader, Tinubu in Abuja

According to Seun Okinbaloye, Akpabio met with Tinubu on Monday, August 6, 2018 in Abuja.

(Twitter/@seunokin )

Senator Godswill Akpabio has met with the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu.

This is coming after the Senator met with President Buhari in London on Sunday, August 5, 2018.

Senator Godswill Akpabio meets APC national leader, Tinubu in Abuja (Twitter/@seunokin)

 

According to Channels TV News correspondent, Seun Okinbaloye, Akpabio met with Tinubu on Monday, August 6, 2018 in Abuja.

ALSO READ: In Akpabio, APC is signing a formidable and tainted politician

 

Recently, Buhari’s Special Assistant on Prosecution, Okoi Obono-Obla said that the APC has finalised plans to welcome Godswill Akpabio to its fold in Akwa-Ibom.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

