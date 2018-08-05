Pulse.ng logo
Godswill Akpabio meets Buhari in London ahead of APC reception

Senator Godswill Akpabio has met with President Buhari in London.

This was made known by a presidential aide, Tolu Ogunlesi.

Ogunlesi in a post on Twitter, said that Akpabio met with the President on Sunday, August 5, 2018.

 

APC ready to welcome Akpabio

The President's Special Assistant on Prosecution, Okoi Obono-Obla had earlier told Premium Times that Akpabio, a former Governor and PDP chieftain, has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He said “Senator Akpabio is defecting to the APC, you can take that to the bank”.

ALSO READ: Saraki's endgame is to become president of Nigeria

Postby

 

Sources in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have alleged that Akpabio is moving to the APC to avoid prosecution by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Obono-Obla also revealed that a ceremony will be held on Thursday, August 9, 2018, to receive Senator Godswill Akpabio.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

