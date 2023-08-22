ADVERTISEMENT
Senator Adeola narrates how soldiers allegedly killed his aide in Lagos

Bayo Wahab

Senator Adeola said his aide was on his way to his home at Isheri when the ‘security agents’ stopped him.

Senator Adeola Olamilekan Yayi.
Senator Adeola Olamilekan Yayi.

Sanni reportedly died in the early hours of Saturday, August 5, 2023.

The lawmaker better known as Yayi had earlier said that information available to him on the killing of his aide indicated that Sanni was killed after some soldiers stopped him at a checkpoint around the Ojodu-Berger Area of Lagos.

He said Sanni was on his way to his home at Isheri when the ‘security agents’ stopped him.

He explained when the deceased was asked to provide the documents of the car he was driving, he called his wife and she sent all the documents to his phone via WhatsApp.

Adeola said the deceased’s wife called after a while and he (Sanni) told her that the soldiers were still checking the documents.

Sanni’s body ridden with bullets was later found at the Toyota Bus Stop area of Oshodi, close to a military barrack.

In a statement signed by his media aide, Kayode Odunaro on Monday, August 21, 2023, Yayi said he strongly believed that his aide was killed by ‘a syndicate of soldiers.’

He said, “I am of the firm belief, based on available facts at the disposal of the Police, that his aide was killed by a syndicate of soldiers operating under the newly deployed Commander of 9 Brigade, Ikeja Cantonment of the Nigeria Army, Brigadier General Nsikan Edet, through the mounting of checkpoints and robbing of lone occupants of cars.

“Top police sources familiar with the investigation informed me that a similar brutal killing and armed robbery occurred around the same Ojodu-Berger late Thursday night of August 17, 2023, resulting in the killing of another Nigerian whose body was discovered around Iyana-Ipaja after he was taken away by soldiers from the checkpoint.

“Unknown to the soldiers, the occupant of the car they killed and took away his car was the second car in a convoy of two heading towards the same destination.

“The first car passed the soldier’s checkpoint, but the second car was stopped to check his vehicle’s papers.

“On noticing the absence of the second car after a while, the occupant of the first car (name withheld) placed a call to his colleague in the second car, who informed him that he was being taken to Iyana Ipaja by the soldiers at the checkpoint.

“That was the last he heard from him, and his dead body was later discovered dumped on the road, just like Mr Sanni.”

The lawmaker, therefore, called on the Chief of Army Staff, Maj. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, to fish out the killers of Sanni to ensure prosecution, and justice for the deceased.

