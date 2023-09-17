ADVERTISEMENT
Senator Adeola empowers 9,000 Ogun constituents

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Senator's programmes cut across education, health, road infrastructure and provision of potable drinking water.

Senator Solomon Adeola. [Twitter:@ManLikeIcey]
Kayode Odunaro, Adeola’s media aide, said in a statement on Sunday that all the trainees were selected from the local governments that constitute Ogun West Senatorial district.

He said that the trainees were trained in fashion design, phone repairs, confectionary, event planning, block interlocking and paint making.

“They were also trained in barbing, Cassava/Plantain Value Chain, Honey Bee Value Chain, Hairdressing and Agric Value Chain, at various centers in the five council areas of Ogun West, over a period of two weeks.

“The programme in skills acquisition and vocational training for women and youth, is in line with the representative agenda of the senator, in teaching constituents ‘how to fish instead of just giving them fish endlessly’.

“This is in addition to other representative programmes to bring development to the senatorial district,” he said.

Odunaro quoted the senator as saying that, in addition to the training which was going to be certificated, some of the beneficiaries would be empowered with seed funds of various sums and equipment to start their own businesses.

The senator, according to him, said that it was important for the trainees to be self-employed and making positive contribution to the economic growth of the country.

“As promised to my people during my electioneering, you do not need to know me personally or belong to my party to benefit from these programmes.

“I am representing everyone from my senatorial district. I am sure that constituents in need of training and empowerment that present themselves will be trained and benefit in due course,” Adeola is quoted as saying.

Odunaro said that Adeola promised to effectively represent the senatorial district, and his programmes cut across education, health, road infrastructure and provision of potable drinking water.

