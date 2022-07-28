RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Senate's threat to impeach Buhari is uncalled for - Lai Mohammed

Authors:

Ima Elijah

Lai Mohammed described as laughable the threats by some terrorists to kidnap the President.

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed [DW]
Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed [DW]
Recommended articles

However, Mohammed, speaking to State House correspondents following the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting on Wednesday, July 27 in Abuja, stated that the impeachment threat is unnecessary as the Presidency is not taking the insecurity issues lightly.

The Minister said, “I want to assure you that the President is aware of all these and as a matter of fact, I think tomorrow there’s going to be another Security Council meeting.

“So, it’s not a matter the President is taking lightly and like I’ll always say, some of the measures we’re going to take are not measures that you can discuss openly here, but we’re as concerned as you are, we’re not going to abandon our responsibility.”

Recall that Senators from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), have given Buhar a six-week deadline to address the security challenges or face impeachment proceedings.

In similar development, Lai Mohammed, described as laughable the threats by some terrorists to kidnap the President.

He made the comment while speaking after the weekly Federal Executive Council meeting in Abuja.

As to those who have issued threats to Mr President, I think it is more of propaganda than anything, it is laughable,” Mr Mohammed said on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.

“I want to reassure you that the government is up to the task of ensuring security. Security challenges will come anywhere in the world. The important thing is the fact that you do not lose focus and you continue to work assiduously to overcome it.

“I want to assure you, we are going to overcome.”

On July 24, a viral video was released by terrorists suspected to be members of Boko Haram.

Authors:

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Alleged 109. 5bn fraud: Court admits suspended AGF, others to bail

Alleged 109. 5bn fraud: Court admits suspended AGF, others to bail

Senate's threat to impeach Buhari is uncalled for - Lai Mohammed

Senate's threat to impeach Buhari is uncalled for - Lai Mohammed

Ikpeazu approves N450m as salary support for Abia Polytechnic workers

Ikpeazu approves N450m as salary support for Abia Polytechnic workers

Fuel subsidy: Oando, AA Rano, Sahara Energy, others deny receiving payments

Fuel subsidy: Oando, AA Rano, Sahara Energy, others deny receiving payments

Imo Govt to spend N349m for construction of modern abattoir – Commissioner

Imo Govt to spend N349m for construction of modern abattoir – Commissioner

PDP House caucus woos former APC Chieftain, Bwala

PDP House caucus woos former APC Chieftain, Bwala

Buhari ignorant of threats to kidnap him until I told him- El-Rufai

Buhari ignorant of threats to kidnap him until I told him- El-Rufai

Buhari calls emergency security meeting after senators threatened to impeach him

Buhari calls emergency security meeting after senators threatened to impeach him

Group calls for due diligence in appointing new Accountant-General of the Federation

Group calls for due diligence in appointing new Accountant-General of the Federation

Trending

Boko Haram, ISWAP plan to attack 5 states including Lagos

Boko Haram, ISWAP plan to attack 5 states including Lagos. (Leadership)

Senators threaten to impeach Buhari over silence on terrorist attacks

Buhari looking sad

Bandits break into houses in Kaduna, kidnap over 35 residents

Bandits break into houses in Kaduna, kidnap over 35 residents. (TheNation)

CAN dares APC to name bishops that attended Shettima’s unveiling

Some of the clerics who attended Kashim Shettima's unveiling in Abuja on Wednesday, July 20, 2022.