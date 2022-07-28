Senate's threat to impeach Buhari is uncalled for - Lai Mohammed

However, Mohammed, speaking to State House correspondents following the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting on Wednesday, July 27 in Abuja, stated that the impeachment threat is unnecessary as the Presidency is not taking the insecurity issues lightly.

The Minister said, “I want to assure you that the President is aware of all these and as a matter of fact, I think tomorrow there’s going to be another Security Council meeting.

“So, it’s not a matter the President is taking lightly and like I’ll always say, some of the measures we’re going to take are not measures that you can discuss openly here, but we’re as concerned as you are, we’re not going to abandon our responsibility.”

Recall that Senators from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), have given Buhar a six-week deadline to address the security challenges or face impeachment proceedings.

In similar development, Lai Mohammed, described as laughable the threats by some terrorists to kidnap the President.

He made the comment while speaking after the weekly Federal Executive Council meeting in Abuja.

“As to those who have issued threats to Mr President, I think it is more of propaganda than anything, it is laughable,” Mr Mohammed said on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.

“I want to reassure you that the government is up to the task of ensuring security. Security challenges will come anywhere in the world. The important thing is the fact that you do not lose focus and you continue to work assiduously to overcome it.

“I want to assure you, we are going to overcome.”