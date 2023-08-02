Senate to receive President Tinubu’s second ministerial list today

According to ThePunch, a reliable source in the hallowed chamber disclosed that the senate would receive the list either on Tuesday night or Wednesday morning.

The source also disclosed that the screening of the 28 nominees in the first batch would be concluded today and the screening of the new nominees would begin thereafter.

“By Wednesday, the new set of nominees will be unveiled, so that by Monday, we will be through with their screening.

“We want to conclude with the screening before we go on our recess. We wouldn’t want a situation where we would go on recess and we would now start calling lawmakers to back to come for screening,” the source said.

The Senate started the screening of the nominees on Monday, July 31, 2023, and so far, 23 out of the 28 nominees have been screened by the lawmakers.

On the first day of the Senate’s screening exercise, 14 nominees including former Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike appeared before the lawmakers.

The nominees screened on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, include; David Umahi (Ebonyi), Olawale Edun (Ogun State), Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna State), Ahmed Dangiwa (Katsina State), Uche Nnaji (Enugu State), Stella Okotete (Delta State), Adebayo Adelabu (Oyo State), Ekperikpe Ekpo (Cross River State) and Hannatu Musawa (Katsina State).