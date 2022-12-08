ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Senate to question CBN chiefs over cash withdrawal limits

Bayo Wahab

The CBN policy will become effective on January 9, 2023.

The Nigerian Senate
The Nigerian Senate
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The lawmakers want the CBN chiefs to explain its new monetary policy that restricts over-the-counter cash withdrawal by individuals and organisations to N100,000 and N500,000, respectively, per week.

The policy also limits cash withdrawals via point-of-sale machines and automated teller machines to N20,000 daily and N100,000 weekly, respectively.

The CBN announced this development on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, in a memo signed by its Director of Banking Supervision, Haruna Mustafa.

The policy will become effective on January 9, 2023.

However, the Senate while deliberating on the policy on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, maintained that there was a need to debate the policy on the floor of the red chamber.

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, directed the Senate Committee on Banking to question the two re-appointed deputy governors of the CBN, Aisha Ahmad, and Edward Adamu on Friday, on the new cash withdrawal policy.

Earlier, Senator Philip Aduda (PDP FCT) and Senator Gabriel Suswam (PDP Benue North-East) had argued that the senate should deliberate on the policy, but Lawan favoured the idea that the Committee on Banking should meet with the CBN chiefs first.

“As good as the cashless policy may be, it shouldn’t be jumped at, at once. The way the CBN is going about the policy, many Nigerians would be cut off and that won’t be accepted. Motion on the policy will be thoroughly debated in the Senate on Tuesday next week after adequate information has been gotten on it,” he said.

The Senate President also said that the newly re-appointed deputy CBN governors would be screened between Thursday and Monday so that by Tuesday, the lawmakers would have been equipped with enough information to raise a motion in support or shoot down the policy, The Punch reports.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

INEC raises concern over thousands of unclaimed PVCs in Anambra

INEC raises concern over thousands of unclaimed PVCs in Anambra

Remi Tinubu: Muslim-Muslim ticket will change Nigerian politics

Remi Tinubu: Muslim-Muslim ticket will change Nigerian politics

BBEAKING: Gov. Makinde escapes death in convoy crash

BBEAKING: Gov. Makinde escapes death in convoy crash

Senate to question CBN chiefs over cash withdrawal limits

Senate to question CBN chiefs over cash withdrawal limits

IGP launches portal to report stolen vehicles

IGP launches portal to report stolen vehicles

Okonjo-Iweala named in Forbes’s 2022 most powerful women in the world

Okonjo-Iweala named in Forbes’s 2022 most powerful women in the world

Gov. Tambuwal lauds army over civil-military projects

Gov. Tambuwal lauds army over civil-military projects

FG recovers N120b from proceeds of crime

FG recovers N120b from proceeds of crime

Buhari in Bisau, pledges to continue to promote democracy in Africa

Buhari in Bisau, pledges to continue to promote democracy in Africa

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Tinubu's valid American visa surfaces amid denial rumours. [Twitter:FestusKeyamo]

Tinubu's valid American visa surfaces amid denial rumours

IPOB supporters [AFP]

BREAKING: FG arrests IPOB’s key commanders – FG

Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). [Twitter/@BiafraStar]

I'm coming home soon, Nnamdi Kanu assures followers

President Muhammadu Buhari with Governors of Akwa Ibom state, Emmanuel Udom and Delta state's, Patrick Okowa. [Twitter/@BashirAhmaad]

BREAKING: Akwa Ibom, Delta get largest share of Niger Delta oil refunds