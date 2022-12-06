RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

BREAKING: CBN limits cash withdrawal to ₦100K per week

Ima Elijah

Recall the apex bank has called for a return of old naira notes, and has begun distribution of redesigned naira notes.

The Central Bank of Nigeria under the leadership of Godwin Emefiele is ready to clampdown on anyone who abuses the Naira notes. (News360)
The new cash withdrawal limits: In a statement sighted by Pulse, the Supervising Director of the CBN, Haruna B. Mustapha, disclosed The maximum cash withdrawal over the counter (OTC) by individuals and corporate organizations per week shall henceforth be ₦100,000 and ₦500,000 respectively.

He added that withdrawals above these limits shall attract processing fees of 5 and 10%, respectively.

Other withdrawal limits: "Third party cheques above 50,000 shall not be eligible for payment over the counter, while extant limits of 10,000,000 on clearing cheques still subsist.

"The maximum cash withdrawal per week via Automated Teller Machine (ATM) shall be 100,000 subject to a maximum of 20,000 cash withdrawal per day.

"Only denominations of 200 and below shall be loaded into the ATMs.

"The maximum cash withdrawal via point of sale (POS) terminal shall be 20,000

daily.

"In compelling circumstances, not exceeding once a month, where cash withdrawals above the prescribed limits is required for legitimate purposes, such cash withdrawals shall not exceed 5,000,000.00 and 10,000,000.00 for individuals and corporate organisations, respectively, and shall be subject to the referenced processing fees in addition to enhanced due diligence and further information requirements.

"The above regulatory directives take effect nationwide from January 9, 2023."

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

