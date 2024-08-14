Senate slams NNPCL, FIRS, & others for ignoring 2019 audit queries

This is because of their persistent refusal to respond to queries raised against them in the 2019 audit report. Chairman of the committee, Sen. Ahmed Wadada (SDP-Nasarawa West) made this known while speaking to newsmen in Abuja.

He decried the attitude of the agencies for failing to respond to queries raised against them in the 2019 audit report. Wadada said that in the future, any agency that refused to honour an invitation to defend its queries would have its queries sustained and reported to the senate in plenary by the committee.

He said the attitude of the affected public agencies on persistent refusal to respond to queries against them in audit report was frustrating and detrimental to the aspirations and goals of the President Bola Tinubu-led government.

According to him, apart from NNPCL, Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and the Police, other heads of agencies involved in the habit of not honouring invitations include the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation.

“Nigeria Mining Cadastre Office, Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (former DPR) and Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment.”

Others said, were the FCT Internal Revenue Service, Nigeria Immigration Service, Federal Ministry of Women Affairs, Ministry of Defence, Nigeria Communications Satellite Limited etc.

He said: "It is worth stating that the committee commenced the consideration of the Audit Report in October 2023, with a view to presenting its report to the Plenary.

“However, some agencies have willfully failed to honour invitations to defend their written responses to the audit queries as submitted to the committee’s secretariat.

“Besides the demand for submission of written responses to audit queries, part of the committee’s rules of engagement requires that accounting officers attend its public hearing.

“This is to respond to questions arising from the analysis of their submissions which in turn, forms a basis for informed decision on the matter by the committee.