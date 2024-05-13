ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Akpabio says Nigerians should be committed to making sacrifices for the nation

News Agency Of Nigeria

Akpabio stated that the running of government institutions among other substantial components contributed to weighing down the economy.

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio [puo reports]
Senate President, Godswill Akpabio [puo reports]

Recommended articles

Akpabio made the call on Monday at a one-day dialogue on the cost of governance in Nigeria organised by the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS) in Abuja.

Represented by Sen. Agom Jarigbe (PDP-Rivers) Akpabio highlighted the possible factors contributing to the high cost of governance in the country.

According to him, the size of our bureaucracy, the escalating public service wage bills, the overhead costs of appointive public officials, and the salaries and allowances of elected officials are major factors.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that the running of government institutions among other substantial components contributed to weighing down the economy and hindering development efforts.

“Let us hold ourselves accountable and take responsibility for the betterment of our nation.

“We have to ensure that our government operates efficiently and effectively, serving the needs of the people and fostering sustainable development."

The president of the Senate emphasised the need to streamline bureaucracy, eliminate unnecessary expenditures, and ensure transparency and accountability at all levels of governance.

“We must invest in our human capital, empowering our public officials with the necessary skills and knowledge to drive progress.

ADVERTISEMENT

“And we must foster a culture of innovation and creativity, where new ideas can flourish and transform our nation,” he said.

Akpabio urged all Nigerians to remain united, become agents of change and be committed to making sacrifices for the nation. He said that the 10th Assembly was ready to partner with all stakeholders to do everything within its constitutional powers to make Nigeria for all citizens.

In his remarks, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Tajudeen Abbas, said that the call for a reduction in government spending resonate loudly across the nation and it was incumbent upon leaders to respond.

According to him, we must adopt measures that streamline our expenditure in line with the prevailing economic realities.

“Nigeria has long grapple with budget deficits, further emphasising the necessities to streamline government operational costs and foster budgetary stability.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This requires a concerted effort to eliminate wasteful, inefficient and unnecessary expenses from our budgetary allocations,” he stated.

Earlier, the Director-General of NILDS, Prof. Abubakar Sulaiman said that the efficiency and accountability of governance directly impacted the prosperity and well-being of the nation.

He said that the dialogue provided an opportunity to holistically re-evaluate the approach to governance and the viability of the parliamentary system as a cost-effective alternative to the current presidential system of government.

The overall aim of the dialogue is to collectively chart a path towards fiscal prudence, transparency, and accountability that encapsulates stakeholder perceptions drawn from across civil society.

“These will constitute a part of the overarching governance roadmap and interventions of the current administration under President Bola Tinubu, who has shown an unyielding commitment to implementing the recommendations of the Oronsaye Report and reducing the cost of governance.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The solutions lie within our zeal to enact change, and to work towards a future where the cost of governance is not a burden, but an investment in the prosperity of every Nigerian,” he noted.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NECO rolls out 2024 internal exam timetable

NECO rolls out 2024 internal exam timetable

PHOTO: Speculation looms as Peter Obi meets Atiku

PHOTO: Speculation looms as Peter Obi meets Atiku

President Tinubu endorses #WeAreEqual campaign for gender equity in Africa

President Tinubu endorses #WeAreEqual campaign for gender equity in Africa

Akpabio says Nigerians should be committed to making sacrifices for the nation

Akpabio says Nigerians should be committed to making sacrifices for the nation

'Fubara must obey Wike': Rivers crisis thickens as FCT minister's supporters chant in viral video

'Fubara must obey Wike': Rivers crisis thickens as FCT minister's supporters chant in viral video

Gov Mutfwang praises Tinubu for donating 997 tons of grains to ease hunger

Gov Mutfwang praises Tinubu for donating 997 tons of grains to ease hunger

INEC, APC seek dismissal of SDP's petition against Governor Ododo's victory

INEC, APC seek dismissal of SDP's petition against Governor Ododo's victory

Ijaw Freedom Fighters invade Edo community, set 8 cars and houses ablaze

Ijaw Freedom Fighters invade Edo community, set 8 cars and houses ablaze

Enugu Govt to partner Miyetti Allah for farmers safety, boost food sufficiency

Enugu Govt to partner Miyetti Allah for farmers safety, boost food sufficiency

Pulse Sports

Osimhen’s Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli

Osimhen’s Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli

Arteta’s Arsenal surpass Wenger's ‘Invincibles’ to break 20-year old Gunners’ record

Arteta’s Arsenal surpass Wenger's ‘Invincibles’ to break 20-year old Gunners’ record

There's Only One Winner - Arsenal's Bukayo Saka gives verdict on Nigerian and British food, namechecks Burna Boy

There's Only One Winner - Arsenal's Bukayo Saka gives verdict on Nigerian and British food, namechecks Burna Boy

Onome Ebi: Super Falcons captain put curves on display to celebrate 41st birthday

Onome Ebi: Super Falcons captain put curves on display to celebrate 41st birthday

‘You can't find another Osimhen in Europe’ — Former Juventus and AC Milan star warns Napoli can not replace Nigerian striker

‘You can't find another Osimhen in Europe’ — Former Juventus and AC Milan star warns Napoli can not replace Nigerian striker

DAVID AND VICTORIA BECKHAM: How the global soccer superstar and the Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer make and spend their millions

DAVID AND VICTORIA BECKHAM: How the global soccer superstar and the Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer make and spend their millions

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State [Twitter:@alexottiofr]

'We must find our money' - Otti vows to recover stolen government funds

Vice President Kashim Shettima.

Faulty aircraft prevents Shettima from representing Tinubu at US summit

Yemi Cardoso, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Banks will soon start deducting cybersecurity levies on your electronic transactions

Enugu Band A feeders enjoy reduced tariff from ₦225/kWh to ₦206.80 [Punch Newspapers]

Enugu Band A feeders enjoy reduced tariff from ₦225/kWh to ₦206.80