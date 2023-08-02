Senate dialogue with NLC protesters, despite pull down of NASS gate

The demonstrators, numbering in the hundreds, had gathered at the Unity Fountain in Abuja before marching to the National Assembly Complex, where they pulled down the first gate as a symbol of their discontent.

Upon their arrival, Senate President Godswill Akpabio immediately convened a closed-door meeting with the lawmakers to address the situation. Following the meeting, Akpabio announced the formation of a three-man committee, led by Senate Chief Whip, Ali Ndume, representing Borno South Senatorial District. The committee's primary objective is to engage in dialogue with the protesters and find a resolution to the ongoing impasse.

The committee, accompanied by Senators Ireti Kingibe and Tony Nwonye, later met with representatives from the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), including their respective Presidents, Joe Ajaero and Festus Osifo.