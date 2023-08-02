ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Senate dialogue with NLC protesters, despite pull down of NASS gate

Ima Elijah

This comes after the NLC protesters pulled down the gate to the National Assembly and stormed the premises.

(L-R) Senator Tony Nwonye; Senator Ireti Kingibe; Senator Ali Ndume; TUC President, Festus Osifo; and NLC President, Joe Ajaero in a joint address to protesters at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 [Channels TV]
(L-R) Senator Tony Nwonye; Senator Ireti Kingibe; Senator Ali Ndume; TUC President, Festus Osifo; and NLC President, Joe Ajaero in a joint address to protesters at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 [Channels TV]

Recommended articles

The demonstrators, numbering in the hundreds, had gathered at the Unity Fountain in Abuja before marching to the National Assembly Complex, where they pulled down the first gate as a symbol of their discontent.

Upon their arrival, Senate President Godswill Akpabio immediately convened a closed-door meeting with the lawmakers to address the situation. Following the meeting, Akpabio announced the formation of a three-man committee, led by Senate Chief Whip, Ali Ndume, representing Borno South Senatorial District. The committee's primary objective is to engage in dialogue with the protesters and find a resolution to the ongoing impasse.

The committee, accompanied by Senators Ireti Kingibe and Tony Nwonye, later met with representatives from the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), including their respective Presidents, Joe Ajaero and Festus Osifo.

ADVERTISEMENT

This comes after the NLC protesters pulled down the gate to the National Assembly and stormed the premises.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigeria halts electricity supply to Niger Republic

Nigeria halts electricity supply to Niger Republic

BREAKING: Gbajabiamila submits 2nd batch of Tinubu’s ministerial list to Senate

BREAKING: Gbajabiamila submits 2nd batch of Tinubu’s ministerial list to Senate

CBN recovers $22.8m, ₦115.5b banks deducted from customers' accounts

CBN recovers $22.8m, ₦115.5b banks deducted from customers' accounts

Senate dialogue with NLC protesters, despite pull down of NASS gate

Senate dialogue with NLC protesters, despite pull down of NASS gate

Drama as senator asks Alake to recite national anthem during ministerial screening

Drama as senator asks Alake to recite national anthem during ministerial screening

Experts cautions Nigerians against meat consumption, recommend fish following Anthrax outbreak

Experts cautions Nigerians against meat consumption, recommend fish following Anthrax outbreak

NLC demands ₦200,000 as national minimum wage, threaten nationwide strike

NLC demands ₦200,000 as national minimum wage, threaten nationwide strike

'INEC has nothing to hide, many positives came out from 2023 general elections' - Chairman

'INEC has nothing to hide, many positives came out from 2023 general elections' - Chairman

3 peaceful protests that turned violent in Nigeria

3 peaceful protests that turned violent in Nigeria

Pulse Sports

Josh Maja: Super Eagles star gets another chance in England

Josh Maja: Super Eagles star gets another chance in England

Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp begs FIFA to intervene in Saudi Arabia problem

Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp begs FIFA to intervene in Saudi Arabia problem

Georgina Rodriguez: Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend shares photo of daughter wearing Liverpool jersey

Georgina Rodriguez: Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend shares photo of daughter wearing Liverpool jersey

Lionel Messi reveals the only footballer that understands him perfectly

Lionel Messi reveals the only footballer that understands him perfectly

Ex-Real Madrid star Marcelo in tears after accidentally breaking opponent's leg with horror tackle

Ex-Real Madrid star Marcelo in tears after accidentally breaking opponent's leg with horror tackle

Lionel Messi reveals the only footballer that understands him perfectly

Lionel Messi reveals the only footballer that understands him perfectly

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bola Tinubu (left) shakes hands with Nyesom Wike (right) [Twitter/@officialABAT]

BREAKING: Wike, El-Rufai make the cut as Tinubu nominates 28 as ministers

7 big omissions from Tinubu's ministerial list; will they be second time lucky?

7 big omissions from Tinubu's ministerial list; will they be second time lucky?

Senate moves to stop NLC from embarking on strike. [Premium Times]

Senate moves to stop NLC from embarking on strike

VP Kamala Harris speaks with Tinubu on US, Nigeria ties

US VP Kamala Harris calls Tinubu, backs subsidy removal, other decisions