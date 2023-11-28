ADVERTISEMENT
Senate confirms Tunji Olaopa as Chairman of Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC)

News Agency Of Nigeria

The senate also confirmed appointment of 11 others as members of the FCSC representing various states of the federation.

Prof Tunji-Olaopa [Punch Newspapers]

This followed the adoption of the report of the senate Committee on Establishment and Public Service at the Committee of the Whole on Tuesday. The senate also confirmed for appointment of 11 others as members of the FCSC representing various states of the federation.

Presenting the report, the Chairman, Sen. Oluwole Cyril urged the Senate to consider the request of President Bola Tinubu for the confirmation of the nominee for appointment as Chairman. He said the request was in pursuance to section 154 sub section 1 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended.

He said the committee during screening of the nominees received documents from the office of Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate). He listed the documents to include resumes, police clearance reports and asset declaration documents.

He said the committee deliberated on the qualifications, experience and competency of the nominees and their suitability for appointment. He said they were eminently qualified for the appointment, saying that there was no adverse security reports and petition against them.

He said they possessed the requisite qualifications, professional experience, competence required for appointment. He urged the senate to confirm their appointments. The Senate thereafter confirmed the appointments.

Some of those confirmed as members of FCSC were; Dr Dauda Jalo (Adamawa,Gombe and Taraba) Mr Ededet Eyoma(Akwa-Ibom and Cross River) and Dr Chambalin Nweke (Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu States). Others were Mr Rufus Godwin (Bayelsa, Delta and Rivers), Dr Adamu Hussein (FCT and Niger).

News Agency Of Nigeria

