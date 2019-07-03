The group disclosed this in a statement jointly signed by its state coordinator Mr Abdulwaheed Odunuga and Secretary Mr Adekunle Aderibigbe on Wednesday in Lagos.

It also expressed displeasure over the lawmaker’s reaction on the issue.

“With the assault being an embarrassment to humanity for not upholding morals, Abbo should be investigated.

“If he should be spared, then he would have laid bad precedence for the current serving #NotTooYoungToLead leaders and those proposing,” the group said.

The youth leaders cautioned against excessive use of the legislative ascendancy to address personal concerns and dealings by lawmakers and other public officers.

“The abusive use of public office must be addressed with this issue to set the tone right for others.

ALSO READ: Police probes Abbo Elisha for assaulting woman in a sex toy shop

“Those entrusted with public offices should always remember that they were elected or appointed there to serve and not to use the power to intimidate us,” it added.

The group urged public officers to always comport themselves.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Senate on Wednesday, set up a bipartisan ad hoc committee headed by Sen. Sam Egwu, to probe the alleged assault on the nursing mother by Abbo.