Agitators declare Ibadan as capital of Yoruba Nation as self-determination rally begins in the city

Adesokan made the declaration during the self-determination rally, which started in Ibadan on Saturday, April 17, 2021.

The rally, which was initially scheduled to take off at Mapo Hall in the city was shelved to begin at another venue due to the heavy presence of armed police operatives at the ancient Mapo Hall.

The agitators who gathered at at Mapo Roundabout were armed with banners and Yoruba nation flags.

While addressing members of the group, Adesokan said Yoruba were no longer part of Nigeria, adding that the people of the South-West region want to be an independent nation.

He said, “We are no longer part of Nigeria. Yoruba people are determined to stand alone. We are starting the rally here in Ibadan because this is the capital of the Yoruba nation.

” Our brothers in Kwara, Lagos, Kogi, Edo, Delta and other states are here. We are not going to use violence, we want the Yoruba nation. No retreat no surrender. Let Hausa go their way, let Fulani go their own way and Igbo people should also go.

“The rally has taken off, we won’t stop until we achieve our aim.”