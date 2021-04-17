Police take over venue of Yoruba self-determination rally in Ibadan
There are 20 police vehicles including patrol vans stationed at the venue.
The venue of the rally was reportedly surrounded by armed policemen and armour personnel carrier.
According to Punch, Akintoye, an 86-year-old Emeritus Professor of History was scheduled to lead the rally on Saturday, April 17, 2021.
More than 20 police vehicles including patrol vans are said to be stationed at the Mapo area of Ibadan, Oyo state capital.
But due to the police presence in the area, none of the organisers has shown up at the venue. Although, a truck mounted with a megaphone was later seen with a few Yoruba agitators at Bere area of the state, Punch reports.
