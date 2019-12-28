Ibrahim, son of the Senate President, got married to Ammani in Kano.

In a message to the event, held in Kano, Kano State, on Friday, Buhari advised the newly-wedded couple to emulate the life of the Senate President whom he described as balanced.

A statement by the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja, quoted Buhari to have said: “If you’re looking for some advice on life, relating to any aspect, you have to focus and learn from those with good examples.

A good example to learn from is Senator Lawan. In politics and life, he embodies many good virtues.’’

The presidential aide revealed that already the president’s message was delivered by a delegation comprising Ministers of FCT, Muhammed Musa Bello; Defence, Maj-Gen. Bashir Magashi (rtd); Agriculture, Sabo Nanono, and Aviation, Hadi Sirika.

Others on the delegation are Senior Special Assistants to the President, Sarki Abba, Household and Social Events; Garba Shehu, Media and Publicity, and State Chief of Protocol, Amb. Lawal Kazaure.