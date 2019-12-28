Ibrahim, son of the Senate President, got married to Ammani in Kano.

In a message to the event, held in Kano, Kano State, on Friday, Buhari advised the newly-wedded couple to emulate the life of the Senate President whom he described as balanced.

A statement by the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja, quoted Buhari to have said: “If you’re looking for some advice on life, relating to any aspect, you have to focus and learn from those with good examples.

“A good example to learn from is Senator Lawan. In politics and life, he embodies many good virtues.’’

ALSO READ: Police dismiss sergeant who killed 39-yr-old Wizkid fan

The presidential aide revealed that already the president’s message was delivered by a delegation comprising Ministers of FCT, Muhammed Musa Bello; Defence, Maj-Gen. Bashir Magashi (rtd); Agriculture, Sabo Nanono, and Aviation, Hadi Sirika.

Others on the delegation are Senior Special Assistants to the President, Sarki Abba, Household and Social Events; Garba Shehu, Media and Publicity, and State Chief of Protocol, Amb. Lawal Kazaure.