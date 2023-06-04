The sports category has moved to a new website.
Security operatives begin manhunt for abductors of Chinese national in Abia

News Agency Of Nigeria

The source said police had yet to ascertain whether it was a case of abduction or kidnapping.

Nigerian Police officers on the run (Illustraton - NewDawnNigeria)
Nigerian Police officers on the run (Illustraton - NewDawnNigeria)

The Chinese, Li Peiyin, a site manager at the quarry, left the site on May 31, but did not return.

“Li left the quarry in a caterpillar machine.

“The caterpillar machine was seen with the key in its ignition.

“The man has military security operatives attached to him, but on that day he did not drive out with them.

“Joint efforts between the police and the military have been emplaced to rescue him,’’ a highly reliable police source told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday.

The source said police had yet to ascertain whether it was a case of abduction or kidnapping.

“It is kidnapping when ransom is demanded but at the moment, nobody has called to ask for ransom, so it is still regarded as a case of abduction.

“Our worry is why the man should drive out in a caterpillar without his security attaches,’’ the source rued.

News Agency Of Nigeria

