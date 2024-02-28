Security heightens as Tinubu, dignitaries visit Pa Fasoranti privately
It was only those that had their names on the security that could access the premises of the Yoruba leader. The president, who came on board a helicopter, landed at the Akure playing ground, Ijapo Estate at about 2:23pm, arrived at Pa Fasoranti’s residence at exactly 2:32pm.
Other eminent personalities at the venue include: Gov. Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State; Chief Olu Falae, a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chieftain of the Afenifere; Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade; and former governor of Ondo State, Dr Olusegun Mimiko.
