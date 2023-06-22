Seadogs take drug abuse campaign to Secondary Schools in Calabar

The association made the call on Wednesday during a sensitisation programme for students of the Government Technical College, Calabar, on the dangers of drug abuse.

Dr Patrick Ugwu, who spoke on the negative consequences of drug abuse, said Schizophrenia, depression and instability amongst others as the aftermath of unwholesome use of hard drugs.

He said that the association felt the need to enlighten young people, especially Secondary school students, of the ugly trend and the rising cases of young people involved in the use of hard drugs.

According to him, “The menace caused by drug abuse and the rising statistics had become disturbing as more young people continue to go into the negative habit.

“Illicit substance abuse has led to so many vices in the society, starting from the users to their immediate family.

“Taking any substance in excess is an abuse, substances like meth, tramadol, Indian hemp, cocaine, codeine amongst others, have very damaging effect on the mental health of users.

“Drug abuse is a catalyst to crime because many young abusers can no longer think clearly so they wreck a lot of havoc in that state.

“We need to sensitise them on the need to understand that they can live a normal life without depending on any substance.”

Speaking further, Ugwu said that NAS planned making the awareness programme once every term in a bid to create more awareness on the consequences of drug abuse.

He pointed out that many young people had become lazy and developed undue sense of mentality as well as lacked focus to complete tasks.

He listed other consequences of intake of hard drugs as mental illness, seizures, heart failure, lack of concentration, unwanted pregnancy, and the inability to perform due to lack of focus.

He urged the students to desist forthwith from the use of such substances that could ruin their chances of adding value to the society.

On her part, the School Counsellor, Dr Bassey Scholastica, described the awareness programme by NAS as timely, adding that a lot of students were exposed to illicit substances due to its availability.

She noted that many of the students agreed to the availability of the substance in the areas.

“They sell it in my area, they sell it near my house, my brother is taking it, they sell it in my compound.

“The students need to be constantly reminded of the dangers of taking hard drugs, whether they drink it or add to their food.

“We are not relenting as a school. We are not relenting as teachers, because we also bring in experts to talk to our students just like NAS is doing, and we really commend them for this kind gesture,” she said.