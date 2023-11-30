Sarkin Fulani of Kwara sentenced to life imprisonment for kidnapping

The trio was found guilty of conspiring and kidnapping Abubakar Ahmad in 2022, during a trial presided over by Justice Adenike Akinpelu. The victim, who spent 20 days in captivity, was released only after the convicts collected a ransom of ₦1 million.

The Kwara state Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), Idowu Ayoola, brought the charges against the defendants, alleging conspiracy to kidnap and the act of kidnapping itself.

Justice Akinpelu, in her judgment, stated that the evidence presented by the prosecution clearly established the collaboration among the accused to commit the crime.

She dismissed the argument regarding their physical presence at the scene, stating that such considerations were immaterial.

The judge expressed her disappointment at the breach of security by community leaders who are entrusted with the welfare of their subjects. She declared, "It is saddening and disturbing that community leaders charged with the welfare of their subjects could, because of the love of money, breach the security of the same subjects. They are hereby found guilty as charged and are so convicted."

In accordance with Section 15 of the state Anti-Kidnapping Law, the court, devoid of any leniency discretion, sentenced the convicts to life imprisonment. The judge specified that the sentences would run concurrently.