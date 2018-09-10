Saraki visits burnt victims of Nasarawa gas explosion (Photos)

Pulse.ng logo
The Senate President was in Lafia on Monday to meet with stakeholders of the People's Democratic Party (PDP).

Senate President, Bukola Saraki, paid a visit to burn victims of an explosion that occured at a filling station in Lafia, Nasarawa State capital, on Monday, September 10, 2018.

The explosion happened around 10am as a result of a gas leakage from Monaco gas refill station located on the premises of Natson petrol station.

An eyewitness reported that the explosion happened after the leakage made contact with the exhaust of commercial motorcyclists in the area, leading to a fire that burnt several vehicles and their occupants.

50 people were left with various degrees of burns and had to be rushed to the Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital (DASH). The victims were transported to the health facility by sympathisers and officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

Many of the victims were reportedly rushed to DASH unconscious and naked as their clothes burnt off their bodies.

Saraki took to his Twitter account (@bukolasaraki) to express his thoughts and prayers with the families of the victims of the tragedy.

He posted, "I just visited the survivors of today's horrific gas explosion in Nasarawa State. My thoughts and prayers remain with the families that lost loved ones today. We will continue to support the State Government to ensure the speedy and full recovery of the all the victims."

 

The Senate President was in Lafia on Monday to meet with stakeholders of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) to seek their support for his run for the presidency in the 2019 presidential election.

