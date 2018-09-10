Gas explosion injures many in Nasarawa

news

Many people were left injured when a gas leakage led to an explosion at a filling station in Lafia, Nasarawa State capital, on Monday, September 10, 2018.

According to a report by The Nation, the explosion happened around 10am as a result of a gas leakage from Monaco gas refill station located on the premises of Natson petrol station.

An eyewitness reported that the explosion happened after the leakage made contact with the exhaust of commercial motorcyclists in the area, leading to a fire that burnt several vehicles and their occupants.

50 people were left with various degrees of burns and had to be rushed to the Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital (DASH). The victims were transported to the health facility by sympathisers and officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

Many of the victims were reportedly rushed to DASH unconscious and naked as their clothes burnt off their bodies.

The state government has directed that all victims should be transferred to the Federal Medical Centre, Keffi, for treatment with DASH deemed unable to accommodate their needs.

