Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Gas explosion injures many in Nasarawa

In Nasarawa Gas explosion injures many in Lafia

The explosion happened around 10am as a result of a gas leakage.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Gas explosion injures many in Nasarawa play

Vehicles burnt in Lafia explosion

(The Nation)

Many people were left injured when a gas leakage led to an explosion at a filling station in Lafia, Nasarawa State capital, on Monday, September 10, 2018.

According to a report by The Nation, the explosion happened around 10am as a result of a gas leakage from Monaco gas refill station located on the premises of Natson petrol station.

An eyewitness reported that the explosion happened after the leakage made contact with the exhaust of commercial motorcyclists in the area, leading to a fire that burnt several vehicles and their occupants.

50 people were left with various degrees of burns and had to be rushed to the Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital (DASH). The victims were transported to the health facility by sympathisers and officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

Many of the victims were reportedly rushed to DASH unconscious and naked as their clothes burnt off their bodies.

The state government has directed that all victims should be transferred to the Federal Medical Centre, Keffi, for treatment with DASH deemed unable to accommodate their needs.

At least 12 die in Lagos explosion

The incident comes two months after at least 12 died when a Mack tanker truck, loaded with 33,000 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), lost control of its brake and exploded on Otedola Bridge along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway after spilling its content on Thursday, June 28, 2018.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is a Senior News Reporter for Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Abuja Earth Tremors Is Nigeria about to experience an earthquake?bullet
2 Fowler Over 6000 Nigerian billionaires evade tax - FIRS bossbullet
3 Dalung Sports minister calls for state of emergency in Plateau,...bullet

Related Articles

Abuja Earth Tremors Is Nigeria about to experience an earthquake?
Boko Haram Maiduguri residents are converting bullet shells to rings
Niger Flood Government spends N674 on relief materials –official
Boko Haram UK announces $16m education support to 100,000 children in Northeast
Boko Haram Army kill 3 terrorists in Borno
Ammunition APC reacts to report of seized Nigeria bound ship carrying weapons worth over N1b
African News Roundup Mali re-elects 73-year-old President and other African stories of the week
Boko Haram Suspected terrorists murder 15 soldiers, NEMA official in Borno

Local

Resident of Nigeria makes the UK to record its first Monkeypox case
Monkeypox A resident of Nigeria makes the UK to record its first case of viral disease
Bukola Saraki
Saraki My presidential aspiration driven by obsession for justice, fairness - Senator
Buhari Presidency says President not in confrontation with NASS over electoral act
Boko Haram Attack Survivors recount near-death experience in Guzamala