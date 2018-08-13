Saraki, Obasanjo in closed door meeting

news

Senate President Bukola Saraki is in Ogun state for a courtesy visit to former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

According to Premium Times, Saraki arrived Obasanjo’s house on Monday, August 13, 2018.

Obasanjo has been at loggerheads with President Buhari and his administration's handling of some national issues and the economy.

Also, Saraki is being hounded following his defection to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

There have been reports of sinister plots to remove him as the Senate President.

ALSO READ: Oshiomhole is an ignorant behaving like a rain-beaten chicken - Saraki

The PDP has also alleged that the Federal Government i s planning to arrest Saraki and the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu on trumped up charges.