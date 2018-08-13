Pulse.ng logo
Saraki, Obasanjo in closed door meeting

Former President Obasanjo, in recent times, has criticised President Buhari's handling of certain issues affecting the nation.

Saraki in closed door meeting with ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo play

Senate President, Bukola Saraki

(Senate President Media Office)

Senate President Bukola Saraki is in Ogun state for a courtesy visit to former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

According to Premium Times, Saraki arrived Obasanjo’s house on Monday, August 13, 2018.

Obasanjo has been at loggerheads with President Buhari and his administration's handling of  some national issues and the economy.

Also, Saraki is being hounded following his defection to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

There have been reports of sinister plots to remove him as the Senate President.

ALSO READ: Oshiomhole is an ignorant behaving like a rain-beaten chicken - Saraki

The PDP has also alleged that the Federal Government is planning to arrest Saraki and the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu on trumped up charges.

Last week, Bukola Saraki was in Minna, the Niger State capital to hold a private meeting  with former military Head of State, Ibrahim Babangida.

