Presidency reacts to Saraki, Ekweremadu’s allegation

The presidency has reacted to a statement issued by Senate President Bukola Saraki and his deputy, Ike Ekweremadu.

The Senate principal officers had alleged that the Federal Government is plotting to implicate them in National Assembly invasion saga.

On Tuesday, August 7, 2018, DSS operatives laid siege on the National Assembly and stopped workers from entering.

Daily Post reports that the Senior Special Assistant to the Acting President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Laolu Akande expressed surprise at the statement issued by the Senate’s top officers.

Akande said “I don’t understand why the statement will make allusions because what the Presidency said was that everyone that was involved in the violation of our constitutional order through the invasion of the National Assembly within the law enforcement agencies will be identified and disciplined appropriately.

“I don’t understand why the statement will therefore suggest that the investigation is about the two National Assembly leaders.

“The duty of the Federal Government on this matter is to ensure that everyone within the law enforcement agencies that was involved in the invasion of the National Assembly which we considered as a violation of our constitutional order will be identified and sanctioned.

“It is therefore surprising that the two National Assembly leaders will consider themselves among that bracket of people that have to be identified and appropriately sanctioned.

“I am surprised on why they should think the investigation is about them.”