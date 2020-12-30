Former President of the Senate, Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has stated that the decisions he took during his spell as the 13th Senate President of Nigeria, were in the best interest of the nation.

Saraki of the Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP) was President of the 8th Senate from 2015 to 2019.

He lost his re-election battle to the All Progressives Congress (APC) backed Ibrahim Oloriegbe in February of 2019.

In a response to a tweet by Dele Momodu, the publisher of Ovation Magazine, who stated that Saraki was one of the “most intelligent, courageous and urbane leaders in Nigeria” and also that “Many now appreciate his unprecedented interventions in the 8th National Assembly,” Saraki responded by saying that the decisions taken by the upper chamber of Nigeria’s legislative branch were never about a personal agenda.

He tweeted:

“Thanks @DeleMomodu! Compliments of the season! As I used to emphasize during our conversations while I was President of the 8th Senate, many of the decisions we took, the positions we adopted, and the interventions we embarked on were in the interest of the nation.

“When we didn’t confirm certain appointees, it was because we did our due diligence. When we invited the IG and the security chiefs, it was because we wanted to find solutions to the issues of insecurity at the time. It was never about a personal agenda. It was always about Nigeria!”

APC's Ahmad Lawan succeeded Saraki as President of the Senate.