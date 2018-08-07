news

Senate President, Bukola Saraki, and former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, have heaped praises on Joseph Blankson, the man that recently died after he saved 13 people from drowning during a boat accident in Rivers State.

Blankson had pulled 13 people out of the river after a passenger boat capsized in Degema local government area of Rivers on July 30, 2018. The diesel supplier drowned during his final attempt, leaving behind his wife and two children.

Saraki and Atiku joined the hordes of Nigerians who have taken to social media to hail Blankson's heroics.

On his Twitter account (@bukolasaraki) on Monday, August 6, 2018, Saraki saluted Blankson's heroic "last great act".

He posted, "Every now and then we hear amazing stories of Nigerian heroes. Joseph Blankson gave his life to save 13 people. I salute this Nigerian hero who by his last great act, showed us, once again, that we have remarkable people across this nation. His memory will be writ in gold."

Similarly, on Tuesday, August 7, Atiku also took to his Twitter account (@atiku) to hail Blankson as a "true Nigerian hero".

He posted, "Joseph Blankson is a true Nigerian hero who met his tragic end in his quest to rescue others when the boat he was in capsized. He successfully saved 13 people before he got exhausted & drowned. Joseph is a reminder that all Nigerian lives matter. May he find rest among the saints."

Mother describes Blankson as a humanitarian

The deceased's mother, Elizabeth Blankson, described her son as a humanitarian who was a very kind person and was always ready to show kindness to others, even if it would cause him harm.

The grieving mum further said her late son was not rich but usually driven by passion to show kindness whenever there was an opportunity to do so.