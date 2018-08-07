Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Saraki, Atiku praise Nigerian who died after saving 13 people

Joseph Blankson Saraki, Atiku praise Nigerian who died after saving 13 people from drowning

Saraki and Atiku have joined the hordes of Nigerians who have taken to social media to hail Blankson's heroics.

  • Published:
Saraki, Atiku praise Joseph Blankson for saving 13 people play Joseph Blankson in a picture with his wife and children (Uncova)

Senate President, Bukola Saraki, and former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, have heaped praises on Joseph Blankson, the man that recently died after he saved 13 people from drowning during a boat accident in Rivers State.

Blankson had pulled 13 people out of the river after a passenger boat capsized in Degema local government area of Rivers on July 30, 2018. The diesel supplier drowned during his final attempt, leaving behind his wife and two children.

Saraki and Atiku joined the hordes of Nigerians who have taken to social media to hail Blankson's heroics.

On his Twitter account (@bukolasaraki) on Monday, August 6, 2018, Saraki saluted Blankson's heroic "last great act".

He posted, "Every now and then we hear amazing stories of Nigerian heroes. Joseph Blankson gave his life to save 13 people. I salute this Nigerian hero who by his last great act, showed us, once again, that we have remarkable people across this nation. His memory will be writ in gold."

 

Similarly, on Tuesday, August 7, Atiku also took to his Twitter account (@atiku) to hail Blankson as a "true Nigerian hero".

He posted, "Joseph Blankson is a true Nigerian hero who met his tragic end in his quest to rescue others when the boat he was in capsized. He successfully saved 13 people before he got exhausted & drowned. Joseph is a reminder that all Nigerian lives matter. May he find rest among the saints."

Mother describes Blankson as a humanitarian

The deceased's mother, Elizabeth Blankson, described her son as a humanitarian who was a very kind person and was always ready to show kindness to others, even if it would cause him harm.

The grieving mum further said her late son was not rich but usually driven by passion to show kindness whenever there was an opportunity to do so.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is a news reporter for Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Godswill Akpabio The real reason Senator reportedly wants to leave PDPbullet
2 Obasanjo Ex-President says Atiku can never enjoy his support politicallybullet
3 Kemi Adeosun Here are 4 reasons Buhari cannot fire finance minister nowbullet

Related Articles

The Bakana Hero Rivers community, mum mourn man who died saving 13 in boat accident
Atiku Ex-VP condemns "illegal and undemocratic" DSS siege on National Assembly
Saraki, Ekweremadu PDP accuses govt of offering Senators N370m each to impeach principal officers
Saraki 4 major issues Senate President might discuss during NASS emergency meeting this Tuesday
Akpabio Senator meets APC national leader, Tinubu in Abuja
Ita Enang Presidency appeals to national assembly to reconvene
2019 Election Saraki will defeat Buhari if he contests – Prophet Ayodele
Maikanti Baru NNPC says MD not funding alleged impeachment plot against Saraki
Godswill Akpabio Senator meets Buhari in London ahead of APC reception
Boma Goodhead House of Reps member dares DSS operatives to shoot her during NASS blockade

Local

Health Breasts sucking, squeezing not prevention for cancer - Experts
Osinbajo vows to punish everyone involved in DSS NASS invasion
Osinbajo Acting President vows to punish everyone involved in National Assembly invasion by DSS
Gov. Bindow seeks blood donation for victims
Religious Difference I am not under any pressure to drop my Deputy – Gov. Bindow
5 things to know about sacked DSS DG, Lawal Daura
Lawal Daura 4 things to know about DSS DG sacked by Osinbajo