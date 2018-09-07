Saraki, Atiku, Dankwambo, other Nigerians react to Abuja tremors

news

Top politicians and numerous Nigerians have reacted to the troubling vibrations that have been experienced in the Federal Capital Territory in the past couple of days.

Residents of Mpape and Maitama districts of Abuja were sent into panic mode when earth vibrations were experienced on Wednesday, September 5, 2018 and Thursday, September 6.

To calm frayed nerves, the FCT Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has assured residents that there's no cause for alarm and dismissed the insinuations of a possible earthquake.

"The residents are to note that there is nothing to panic as there is no likelihood of any earthquake disaster in Nigeria as we are not in the earthquake zone," an official statement read.

Many Nigerians have taken to social media site, Twitter, to raise concerns and express their opinions about the vibrations while others have called for calm.

President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, took to his Twitter account (@bukolasaraki), on Friday to call for calm and vigilance.

He tweeted, "We have all been feeling the earth tremors in Abuja and surrounding areas over the last 48 hours. I know that many people are scared, but please, remain calm and vigilant.

"At this time, it is important that FEMA and all emergency services be on high alert to prevent the loss of lives and property.

"The Chairman of the Senate Committee on FCT, Senator Dino Melaye, has already briefed the FCT Minister on this issue.

"In the event of an emergency, the FCT Emergency Management Agency can be reached at the following numbers: 112 (toll free), 0818-888-8766 and 0805-722-4574."

Former Vice President and presidential aspirant, Atiku Abubakar, also encouraged residents to not panic, posting, "I wish to encourage inhabitants of Abuja not to panic following reported cases of tremor experienced in some parts of the city. It will be reassuring to citizens for the relevant authorities to investigate the situation."

Gombe State governor and presidential aspirant, Ibrahim Dankwambo, also urged Abuja residents to stay safe and calm and trust the authorities to handle the situation.

"I have been following the conversation on the earth tremors in our Nation's capital. I urge everyone to stay safe and calm. I strongly believe that the appropriate authorities are monitoring the situation and will advise on measures when the need arises," he tweeted.

Senator Dino Melaye (Kogi West - PDP), who's also the Chairman of the Senate Committee on FCT, assured residents that measures are being taken to address the problem.

He posted, "I have informed the FCT Minister and Perm Sec. on the scaring earth movement in some parts of Abuja at 6:11am. I felt earth tremors in my home in maitama too. Measures are been taken to address the problem. I will keep the FCT administration on their toes on this."

Read the reactions of other Nigerians on the tremors

What's causing the vibrations?

In its statement, FEMA disclosed that the possible cause of the earth vibrations might be as a result of earth tremor.

The agency defined it as a sign of seismic movement within the earth which is caused by sudden breaks along a fault line which results in the sudden release of energy that makes the ground shake.

Tremors can also be caused by stress in underground rocks and may be due to rock blasting and minig activities in the affected area.

Speculation on other causes

Despite FEMA's official explanation for the vibrations, Nigerians have speculated on social media that the vibrations could be due to the fact that Abuja is almost diametrically opposite Fiji, a country that just got rocked with a magnitude 7.8 earthquake.

An earthquake in one location on the globe is bound to create a wave that travels to the diametric opposite side of it and possibly trigger earthquakes.

However, Nigeria is still considered to be safe from an earthquake. According to FEMA, the vibrations are expected to stop soon.

How to survive the vibrations

The agency also highlighted safety tips on what residents should do when the vibrations happen:

1. If a vibration occurs while you're in a building, the safest thing to do is to locate a safe room, drop down and take cover under desks or tables and hold on tight until the vibrations stop.

2. If a vibration occurs, it is important to stay away from windows and objects that may fall and cause injury.

3. If caught outdoors when a vibration occurs, it is important to find a clear spot far away from buildings, trees, powerlines and other physical objects that could fall and potentially cause injury.

4. If a vibration occurs while inside a car, FEMA urges that you slow down, drive to a clear space, and stay in the car until the shaking stops.

5. Most importantly, FEMA's top safety tip on how to survive the vibrations is to stay calm and not panic.