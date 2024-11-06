Sanwo-Olu wants to create Nov-Dec festival calendar to boost Nigeria's good image

Sanwo-Olu made this known while briefing newsmen at the Lagos House, Marina to announce the opening of the Lagos International Theatre Festival. The festival is scheduled to begin from November 14 to November 17.

Sanwo-Olu said Lagos had the unique opportunity to showcase the image of the country through festivals like the Lagos International Theatre Festival.

"We want Lagos State to have the best theatres, and best producers, our stories should capture our essence. Where we are today was the Lagos Colony as far back as 150 years ago.

"We are rich in history and we should take pride in showcasing our rich cultural and arts heritage, we want to build something like the Caine film festival.

"I’m proud of all your accomplishments in the entertainment industry in general, be rest assured that the Lagos State Government will give you all the needed support,” he said.

He restated the commitment of the Lagos State government to theatre practitioners to ensure the success of the festival. The governor called for the need to have a calendar of festivals that people could look up to and plan for them saying November to December would continually be for the entertainment in the state.

Sanwo-Olu enjoined the practitioners to keep pushing and not to give up on taking theatre and the creative sector to higher heights.

Also speaking, Bolanle Austen-Peters, the convener and founder of Terra Kulture said she was excited that the world would see the beauty of Nigerian performances on stage while emphasising the power of the theatre to create jobs.

"I believe that the developmental role the arts place in the development of the personality of a person.

"The festival will start taking place at the Wole Soyinka Theatre from next year, which the,” she stated.

She thanked the governor for the support as it would go a long way to make it a success. The Chairman of Channels Television, Dr John Momoh also thanked the governor for supporting the project as he was optimistic that the festival would be a fantastic one at the end.

A theatre art practitioner, Bimbo Manuel also commended the Governor and state government for helping to revive the theatre sector.

Present at the event were Donald Duke, a former governor of Cross-River, Gbenga Omotosho Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Joke Silva, Femi Adefila, Gideon Okeke and Charles Novia among others. NAN reports that the Lagos Theatre Festival (LTF) is the largest performing arts festival in Nigeria and indeed West Africa.

It was created to promote theatre in unconventional spaces. Through the festival, theatre makers and producers are supported to expand their practice beyond traditional theatre spaces by creating work that responds to any given space.

The festival was founded by the British Council in 2013 as part of its ambitions of fostering exchange, collaboration and strengthening relationships between Nigerian and British artists through the presentation of high-quality Nigerian and British theatre.