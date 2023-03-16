ADVERTISEMENT
Sanwo-Olu wants Lagosians to ‘snap out of’ Lekki shooting incident

Bayo Wahab

Sanwo-Olu also urged governorship candidates using the #EndSARS incident to campaign against him to stop making divisive speeches.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state. (Tribune)
The governor said he did not create the event that led to the shooting nor did he invite the soldiers that were deployed to the protest ground at Lekki toll gate.

The governor who recently intensified his reflection campaigns said this during an interview on Nigeria Info.

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu. [Twitter:@jidesanwoolu]
He said, “At the end of the day, what happened on October 20th happened. I did not create the event or the military engagement there. So, I find it very strange when people that are aiming to become governor of Lagos state are using words that are dividing us as against things that unite us like when you say who ordered the shooting and all of it.

“We need to snap out of it and let’s build back better and understand that the lessons and the learning of that incident have made us better, more resilient citizens. And I mentioned that any person that has come out in any form to say that they have been injured, I have paid them. There have been compensations that have been given to all of the injured people that have come out.

However, on Saturday, March 18, 2023, Sanwo-Olu will again test his popularity on the ballot as he seeks his second term in office.

The governor has Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour of the Labour Party and Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran better known as Jandor as his main rivals on the ballot.

