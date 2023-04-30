Sanwo-Olu unveils first set of electric buses in Lagos

This move is aimed at providing Lagosians with a cleaner and greener public transportation system, thanks to the partnership between the Lagos State Government and Oando Plc.

The governor made the announcement in a tweet on Sunday, April 30, 2023, explaining that the new electric buses will not only reduce carbon emissions but will also increase efficiency.

With the ability to travel 280km at full charge, the electric buses are expected to revolutionise public transportation in Lagos, given the unique travel times in the state. With an average daily usage of 200km by existing BRTs, there is no need to fear that the buses can stop while in transit.

This means that Lagosians can say goodbye to high fuel costs and hello to cost-efficient transportation. The pilot scheme will run over the next few months to gather sufficient data required to analyse the operational efficiencies relative to the current BRT buses to further improve the public transport service.

Lagos collaborates with Oando Plc to solve transportation problems

The collaboration between the Lagos State Government and Oando Plc is a testament to their commitment to creating a sustainable future for Lagos. As part of the project, Universal Chargers will be strategically placed at public places like malls and gas stations, to provide the charging stations needed to power the electric buses.

Plans are also underway to establish an Assembly Plant for Electric Buses in the near future.

