Sanwo-Olu seeks public-private partnership in housing deficit

Sanwo-Olu made the call during the unveiling of Greenwich Gardens Housing Estate, a 101 housing units project at Ajelogo, in Agboyi- Ketu Local Council Development Area (LCDA) of the state.

The Greenwich Gardens comprises 66 units of two-bedroom flats, 20 units of three-bedroom terraces, 14 units of three-bedroom semi-detached houses, one unit of four-bedroom detached houses and 65 residential plots (sites and service scheme.)

The estate was initiated by Dele Oshinowo-led administration in Agboyi-Ketu Local Council Development Area, in conjunction with the private sector.

ADVERTISEMENT

The governor said his administration was committed to creating an enabling environment for the private sector, as well as partnering with developers to provide more decent and affordable houses for residents.

Sanwo-Olu said the government was determined and committed to completing all the ongoing housing projects and significantly adding to the 19 housing schemes that his administration had completed.

According to him, the 19 housing schemes are currently providing decent abode for the residents.

”The Greenwich Gardens Housing Estate, Agboyi-Ketu, will provide more decent homes for Lagosians residing in the metropolis.

”Sustained by the earnest desire to bridge the housing deficit in this urban city, this project was brought to fruition through direct budgetary allocation and will be a valuable addition to the home-stock of Lagos State.

ADVERTISEMENT

”Unarguably, this estate will provide another livable community and add value to the ambience of the environment, which will serve as a catalyst for improved economic activities in the community.

”This scheme has become one of the irrefutable evidence of the commitment of the Mayor Dele Oshinowo led administration to the wellbeing of the people of Agboyi-Ketu LCDA.

”I want to urge the potential landlords to take ownership of this scheme and protect the infrastructure religiously,” he said.

The governor said the government understood the challenges of housing in the state and, hence, embraced a global housing policy, in which people could become homeowners through an inclusive and convenient financing system based on their income.

He said the housing sector in Lagos State offers huge opportunities for real estate investors, given the increasing population and the demand for decent and affordable shelter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sanwo-Olu called on private investors to partner with the government in bridging the housing deficit in the state.

He commended the Chairman of Agboyi-Ketu LCDA, Mr Dele Oshinowo, and the entire leadership of the council for completing the housing estate while calling on all council chairmen to focus on housing projects in their respective local governments and LCDAs.

Speaking earlier, Oshinowo, the Chairman of Agboyi-Ketu Local Council Development Area (LCDA), said that the housing project represented the visionary ability of the administration to establish a new voyage of grassroots development in the country.

Osinowo said Agboyi-Ketu LCDA was the first grassroots government in Nigeria to embark on a housing project, and sites and services scheme through the Public Private Partnership (PPP) initiative.

According to him, the completion of Greenwich Gardens addresses housing deficits, enhancing the overall well-being of the community.

ADVERTISEMENT

”The Greenwich Gardens has made Agboyi-Ketu LCDA the first Local Authority to construct residential housing estate under the PPP arrangement in Nigeria.

”The project significantly contributes to the THEMES+ agenda of the Lagos State Government, revitalising a once notorious spot and boosting local economies.