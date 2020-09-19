Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has reopened cinemas, spas and gyms six months after shutting them due to COVID-19 outbreak in Nigeria.

The reopening of the centres was announced on Saturday, September 19, 2020, on Twitter by Gboyega Akosile, the Chief Press Secretary to the state governor.

The governor, however, urged operators of recreation and entertainment centres in the state to keep strictly to 33% of their capacities.

Akosile tweeted, “Lagos State Governor @jidesanwoolu announces resumption of cinemas, spas and gyms in the State. Cinemas must however keep strictly to 33% of their capacities. They must get necessary certification from the Lagos State Safety Commission”.

Governor Sanwo-Olu recently announced the resumption of tertiary institutions under the control of the Lagos State Government.

The State Government has also asked public and private secondary schools in the state to resume on Monday, September 21, 2020.