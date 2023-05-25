Sanwo-Olu reiterates commitment to expanding Lagos transportation sector

Sanwo-Olu stated this at the inauguration of the rehabilitated MBA-Cardoso Road in Ajeromi Ifelodun Local Government Area, Lagos on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the inauguration was part of activities to herald Sanwo-Olu’s second term in office, which will commence on May 29, 2023.

The governor, who was represented by his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, said the Sanwo-Olu led administration was committed to improving commuters travel experience by providing modern and sustainable road infrastructure.

According to him, they will ensure travel experiences are reduced to the nearest minimum by providing better riding surfaces, boost interconnectivity and generally make life more meaningful to commuters in Lagos State.

Earlier in her welcome address, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Works and Infrastructure, Aramide Adeyoye, said the present administration would continue to improve the quality of life of the people.

This, according to her, will be through driving massive socio-economic growth and infrastructure upgrade and renewal.

She said that the reconstruction and upgrading of the road was awarded in March 2020 to reverse flooding and infrastructure challenges in the area.

She said: “it is a major arterial that connects and serves as a strategic/major connecting link between Apapa-Oworonshoki Expressway and boundary, Ajegunle to Lagos Island/Mainland.

“It will boost the socio-economic activities of thousands of people who live, do business or use the route to connect to their various destinations.

“It will also enhance productive exchanges, boost trade, traffic circle and improve the quality of all users.”

Adeyoye, however, appealed to residents of the community to protect and ensure sustainability while optimising the level-of-service outcome in return for the most cost-effective financial input into the project.

In his remarks, the Chairman, Ajeromi-Ifelodun Local Government, Fatal Ayoola, stated that the rehabilitation of the Mba-Cardoso road had brought a great relief to the residents of Ajeromi- Ifelodun.

He added that the successful rehabilitation of the 3km road was dividends of democracy, reaching the doorstep of the masses in Ajegunle, through the state government’s capacity driven administrative insights.

