Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, on Monday, January 20, 2020, commiserated with victims of the pipeline explosion at Ekoro Road, Ile-Epo, Abule -Egba area of the state.

As earlier reported, the pipelines belonging to the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), on Sunday, January 19, exploded after suspected vandals allegedly ruptured the pipeline in a bid to scoop fuel.

Reacting to the incident which led to loss of lives and properties, Sanwo-Olu expressed his sympathy with those affected, promising that his administration will show zero mercy to vandals in the state.

While heaping praises on men of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) for quickly swinging into action to curtail the incident, Sanwo-Olu enjoins 'Lagosians' to join hands with him in order to ensure that man-made incidents in the state are avoided.

The governor's statement read, "My thoughts and prayers are with the families and businesses affected in the unfortunate incident at Abule Egba. We are thankful for the brave members of LASEMA and our fire service that swung into action working all night to reduce the impact. Pipeline Vandals will be shown no mercy

“We must work together to ensure man-made incidents like Abule Egba are avoided. Security and information gathering along volatile corridors will increase and a stronger synergy with communities must happen. We all have a role to play.”

Meanwhile, this is the second time in two months that a pipeline explosion has occurred in the state.

Recall that in December 2019, no less than two persons lost their lives in a pipeline explosion in Igando, Lagos.

The explosion, which happened in the early hours of Thursday, December 5, 2019, affected Gloryland Estate, Isheri Olofin, and Diamond Estate along Isheri/Lasu-Igando road.