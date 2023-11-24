Sanwo-Olu promises enabling environment for businesses in Lagos State

Sanwo-Olu said this at the opening ceremony of Godrej Nigeria New Production Plant at Ikeja on Friday.

He said the government was aware of the need for investments and hence, would create an enabling environment to attract investments and make businesses thrive.

The governor said the state government would not relent in strengthening beneficial relationships with the private sector.

”We are in government to be able to create an enabling environment for businesses to thrive, to do well and to provide a measure of sustainable life for our residents.

”We are in government to be able to ensure that whatever red tapes are the impediments; we can remove them; we are in government to ensure that we can collaborate with the private sector and bring about a fairer life for our citizens,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu commended the management of Godrej Nigeria for setting up the global brand in the state, a strategic investment to meet the yearning of consumers.

He also said the initiative would further create wealth and employment while giving life, as well as bringing relief to youths in the state.

The governor said the state was ready to ensure real partnership with foreign investors and the private sector while strengthening the Nigerian-Indian relationship through collaborative efforts.

Speaking, the Consul General of India, Lagos, Chandramouli Kern, said that India was ready to partner with Lagos state on technology transfer and businesses.