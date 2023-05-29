Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State sworn-in for a 2nd term of office

Sanwo-Olu was sworn-in by the State Chief Judge, Honourable Justice Kazeem Alogba at exactly 11:44 a.m., shortly after his Deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat took the oath of office amidst cheers from the massive crowd who defied the heavy down pour at the Tafawa Balewa Square, Onikan, Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Hamzat was the first deputy governor to be sworn-in as deputy for two consecutive terms in Lagos State.

NAN also reports that Sanwo-Olu, the 16th Governor of Lagos State, promised to walk the talk to take the state to a greater height.

