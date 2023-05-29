The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State sworn-in for a 2nd term of office

News Agency Of Nigeria

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Hamzat was the first deputy governor to be sworn-in as deputy for two consecutive terms in Lagos State.

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu [LASG]
Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu [LASG]

Recommended articles

Sanwo-Olu was sworn-in by the State Chief Judge, Honourable Justice Kazeem Alogba at exactly 11:44 a.m., shortly after his Deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat took the oath of office amidst cheers from the massive crowd who defied the heavy down pour at the Tafawa Balewa Square, Onikan, Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Hamzat was the first deputy governor to be sworn-in as deputy for two consecutive terms in Lagos State.

NAN also reports that Sanwo-Olu, the 16th Governor of Lagos State, promised to walk the talk to take the state to a greater height.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shortly after the inspection of the Guard of Honour, the governor delivered his inaugural speech, pledging to continue to building a Lagos that was not only a commercial nerve centre but also a hub for innovation, culture, and sustainable development.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu was destined to lead Nigeria, says Omo-Agege

Tinubu was destined to lead Nigeria, says Omo-Agege

FULL TEXT: Inaugural speech of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

FULL TEXT: Inaugural speech of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State sworn-in for a 2nd term of office

Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State sworn-in for a 2nd term of office

We will revisit naira redesign policy, says Tinubu

We will revisit naira redesign policy, says Tinubu

BREAKING: No more fuel subsidy - President Tinubu

BREAKING: No more fuel subsidy - President Tinubu

Tinubu promises to make electricity affordable for Nigerians

Tinubu promises to make electricity affordable for Nigerians

5 problems Nigerians expect Tinubu to solve in the first 100 days

5 problems Nigerians expect Tinubu to solve in the first 100 days

Why I conceded to Buhari - Jonathan

Why I conceded to Buhari - Jonathan

Badagry residents task Tinubu’s administration on security, electricity

Badagry residents task Tinubu’s administration on security, electricity

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Abike Dabiri Erewa [Ripples]

Call your girls to order  —  Abike Dabiri tells Arise TV owner

Muhammadu Buhari Second Niger Bridge. [Presidency]

Southeast governors agree to name Second Niger Bridge after Buhari

Nigeria Air plane to arrive Friday - Aviation Minister

Nigeria Air plane to arrive Friday - Aviation Minister

The Ministry of Aviation is set to take delivery of two aircraft as it prepares to launch Nigeria Air. [Quartz]

Nigeria Air plane arrives Abuja, ending speculation of its whereabouts