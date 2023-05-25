Oba Akiolu's reign has brought peace, unity to Lagos – Sanwo-Olu

Sanwo-Olu, in a statement issued on Wednesday by his spokesperson, Gboyega Akosile, said the 20-year reign of Oba Akiolu in Lagos State had brought peace, unity and development to the state and the people.

He described the Oba as visionary, vibrant and always at the forefront of the fight for justice, equity and fairness for the people of Lagos, the Yorubaland and Nigeria as a whole.

According to him, the royal father has used his exalted royal stool to advance the quality of lives of his subjects by promoting equity and ushering in progress for the state.

"As a retired senior police officer, Oba Akiolu has worked tirelessly for peace and peaceful co-existence among the people and ethnic nationalities in Lagos.

"His impact is felt in every facet of life in the state," he said.

The governor said the monarch never ran short of quality advice, whenever there were knotty issues that bothered on the present and future of Lagos to be addressed.

He prayed for him to continue to reign on the throne of his forefathers in good health.

"On behalf of my family, government and the people of Lagos State, I congratulate our Royal Father, Alayeluwa Oba Rilwan Aremu Akiolu, the Oba of Lagos, on the auspicious occasion of the 20th anniversary of his ascension to the throne of his forebears.

