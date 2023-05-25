The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Oba Akiolu's reign has brought peace, unity to Lagos – Sanwo-Olu

News Agency Of Nigeria

Sanwo-Olu says Oba Akiolu has advanced the quality of lives of his subjects.

Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu I [Vanguard]
Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu I [Vanguard]

Recommended articles

Sanwo-Olu, in a statement issued on Wednesday by his spokesperson, Gboyega Akosile, said the 20-year reign of Oba Akiolu in Lagos State had brought peace, unity and development to the state and the people.

He described the Oba as visionary, vibrant and always at the forefront of the fight for justice, equity and fairness for the people of Lagos, the Yorubaland and Nigeria as a whole.

According to him, the royal father has used his exalted royal stool to advance the quality of lives of his subjects by promoting equity and ushering in progress for the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

"As a retired senior police officer, Oba Akiolu has worked tirelessly for peace and peaceful co-existence among the people and ethnic nationalities in Lagos.

"His impact is felt in every facet of life in the state," he said.

The governor said the monarch never ran short of quality advice, whenever there were knotty issues that bothered on the present and future of Lagos to be addressed.

He prayed for him to continue to reign on the throne of his forefathers in good health.

"On behalf of my family, government and the people of Lagos State, I congratulate our Royal Father, Alayeluwa Oba Rilwan Aremu Akiolu, the Oba of Lagos, on the auspicious occasion of the 20th anniversary of his ascension to the throne of his forebears.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I pray for good health for the Oba, as he continues his service to humanity," the governor said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Aisha Buhari wants better support for military personnel, wives

Aisha Buhari wants better support for military personnel, wives

Buhari approves multi-billion naira power projects in Daura, others

Buhari approves multi-billion naira power projects in Daura, others

Nigerians can now get debit ATM cards that double as NIN cards from banks

Nigerians can now get debit ATM cards that double as NIN cards from banks

Biden's Presidential Delegation arrive Abuja for Tinubu's inauguration

Biden's Presidential Delegation arrive Abuja for Tinubu's inauguration

House of Reps accuses 30 oil companies of cheating Nigeria with tax evasion

House of Reps accuses 30 oil companies of cheating Nigeria with tax evasion

Outgoing Buhari approves appointment of new rector for Bauchi Fedpoly

Outgoing Buhari approves appointment of new rector for Bauchi Fedpoly

Oba Akiolu's reign has brought peace, unity to Lagos – Sanwo-Olu

Oba Akiolu's reign has brought peace, unity to Lagos – Sanwo-Olu

Tinubu will make Nigeria 'the envy of other nations' - Senator Gaya

Tinubu will make Nigeria 'the envy of other nations' - Senator Gaya

Amosun explains why Dangote refinery project failed in Ogun, says Abiodun lied

Amosun explains why Dangote refinery project failed in Ogun, says Abiodun lied

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Abike Dabiri Erewa [Ripples]

Call your girls to order  —  Abike Dabiri tells Arise TV owner

The Nigerian conjoined twins, Hassana and Hussaina are currently in a separation surgery [Arab News]

Conjoined Nigerian twins successfully separated in Saudi Arabia

Muhammadu Buhari Second Niger Bridge. [Presidency]

Southeast governors agree to name Second Niger Bridge after Buhari

President Joe Biden.AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Biden releases list of presidential delegation to attend Tinubu’s inauguration