Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu's plans to sanitize Nigeria's most populous city, will soon see bulldozers moving to Mile 2.

The city's Taskforce on Environmental and Special Offences (Enforcement Unit), has issued a 7-day 'Removal Notice' to owners and occupants of illegal structures, mechanic workshops, containarised kiosks, and commercial bus garages around government public schools at Mile 2, Badagry expressway, Lagos.

Chairman of the Taskforce, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi has warned the occupants and owners of the structures to immediately vacate the entire areas within the stipulated period.

According to CSP Egbeyemi, the 'Removal Order' became imperative following outcry from residents, particularly the management of the public schools in the area (Imoye High School and Amuwo Odofin Junior Secondary School).

CSP Egbeyemi said the residents and school managements have reached out to the government concerning criminals who have turned the area into their hideouts to perpetrate their nefarious activities, thereby making the environment unpleasant for learning.

He said, "it was disheartening seeing these illegal business operators like mechanics, iron benders, food/fruits vendors and others turning the entire perimeter fence of these schools into illegal trading spots. In addition, they have littered the entire area with indiscriminate dumping of refuse and waste metal materials."

The Taskforce chairman confirmed that investigation conducted revealed that occupants and owners of the shanties and structures in the Mile 2 area, which serves as abode for criminal elements who rob unsuspecting members of the public of their valuables along highways on Lagos- Badagry expressway, do not have any permit or operating license from the Lagos State Government.

CSP Egbeyemi maintained that after the expiration of the 'Removal Order' on Tuesday, March 4, 2020, the Taskforce will embark on a clean-up exercise in the area, as well as clampdown on all criminal elements.

He however cautioned traders and occupants not to make financial contribution or bribe anyone in order to prevent or stop the removal order, stressing that Gov Sanwo-Olu has approved monetary compensation for those who deserve it.