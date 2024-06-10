Sanwo-Olu elected as Chairman of South West Governors’ Forum

Recommended articles
Sanwo-Olu was elected during the South-West governors’ closed-door meeting in Lagos on Monday, June 10, 2024.
The meeting was attended by all the six governors in the region.
Sanwo-Olu succeeded Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, the former Governor of Ondo State, who died in December 2023.
At the end of the meeting, the governors directed their respective Commissioners for Agriculture to develop a working template to facilitate collaboration based on each state's comparative advantage.
The governors also unanimously adopted "Ise wa fun ile wa" song as the region's anthem.
j