Sanwo-Olu condoles with Gov Soludo over father’s death

Lagos State governor expressed that Pa Soludo lived a fulfilled life.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu [NAN]

Sanwo-Olu, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile, on Monday said that Pa Soludo lived a fulfilled life. He urged Gov Soludo, the deceased family, friends and associates, as well as indigenes of Umueze, Isuofia community and the people of Anambra to immortalise the good name of the late nonagenarian.

”On behalf of the good people of Lagos State and my adorable wife, Ibijoke, I sympathise with my colleague, Governor Charles Soludo, on the demise of his beloved father, Pa Simeon Nwankwo Soludo.

”I also send my heartfelt condolences to the entire Soludo family and the people of Anambra State over the death of the governor’s father.

”The elderly and wise counsel of Pa Soludo would be sorely missed, not only by his family but the entire people of Umueze, Isuofia community and the entire people of Anambra State.

”I pray God will grant Pa Simeon Nwankwo Soludo eternal rest and grant the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu condoles with Gov Soludo over father’s death

