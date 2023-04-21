Sanwo-Olu charges Muslims on spirituality, peaceful co-existence at Sallah

Sanwo-Olu said this in his Eid-el-Fitr message issued on Friday by his Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile.

He urged Muslims to uphold lessons of Ramadan, and prayed for the state and its residents, especially the Muslim Ummah on the occasion of Eid-el-Fitr.

The governor wishes Muslims more of Ramadan festivities in good health and prosperity.

The governor urged the Muslims not to depart from the lessons learned during the holy month, especially on perseverance, tolerance and being of good behaviour to one another.

”Today, I join millions of people around the world, to wish our Muslim brothers and sisters in Lagos State and Nigeria happy Eid-el-Fitr.

“Today’s celebration is very unique for Muslims. It is a feast to mark the end of a month-long spiritual renewal after 29 days of fasting, prayers, and other religious acts.

”The Holy Month of Ramadan is very significant to Muslims across the world; as one of the major pillars of Islam; which teaches abstinence from worldly pleasures; steadfastness in prayers and total submission to the will of Allah, according to the Quranic injunctions.

”I want to admonish all of us that we shouldn’t allow all the prayers and fasting during the Holy Month go to waste. Please, let us all continue to live in that state of grace.

”Let us continue to imbibe and show that something important has passed through us and let it reflect in our words, our lives and our relationship with fellow human beings.

”We should not limit the goodness of our deeds to Ramadan period alone, we must make the lessons and acts our ways of life,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu urged the Muslim Ummah to continue to offer prayers for continued peace and stability in Nigeria, especially as the country prepares for the swearing-in of the President-Elect, Senator Bola Tinubu in May.

He also sought prayers for his government, as he resumes for a second-term on May 29.

Sanwo-Olu urged the residents of Lagos to support his administration’s quest for a Greater Lagos.

