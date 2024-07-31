Sanwo-Olu begs Lagos residents to shun protest, promises more palliatives

Sanwo-Olu made the appeal in a statement signed by himself and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday.

The planned protest is tagged #EndBadGovernanceinNigeria.

It is proposed to take place from Aug.1 to Aug. 10 to draw the attention of President Bola Tinubu’s administration to the economic hardship facing Nigerians.

ADVERTISEMENT

” I appeal to you all that we should reflect on our past experiences during the tragic events of the EndSARS protest in 2020.

“What began as a peaceful demonstration was, unfortunately, hijacked by elements with devilish intentions.

“They unleashed an unprecedented war on our state. We saw the destruction of valuable property, disruption of businesses, and sadly, loss of lives.

“These events left deep scars on our state and hurt our psyche,” the governor said.

He said that the state had yet to fully recover from the destruction of some symbols of its rich and enviable heritages, including Lagos High Court, Igbosere.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The oldest and most recognisable court building in Nigeria was built in the early 1860s and 15 other court buildings and over 45 police stations were set ablaze,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu added that 12 local government offices were burnt during the protest as well as seven fire stations, a forensic centre and the state’s iconic City Hall.

“The secretariat of the oldest local government in Nigeria, Nigeria Ports Authority headquarters and traditional rulers’ palaces were all destroyed,” he said.

He also said that bank facilities, malls, shops, offices, the state’s Bus Rapid Transit vehicles and other public assets were destroyed during the EndSARS protest.

“No true Lagosian or friend of Lagos will encourage us to go this route again. That is not who we are; that is not our way and that is not our style.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Fellow Lagosians, we must remember that our shared goal is a peaceful and prosperous Lagos.

“The consequences of unrest are not just measured in the damage to property or disruptions to daily life.

“They are also felt in the loss of confidence, the fear instilled in our communities, tourists and foreign investors, and the setback to our economic and social progress,” he said.

The governor said that dialogue remained the best way to communicate and proffer solutions collectively.

“As your governor, I assure you that our government is open to dialogue and committed to addressing the concerns of all citizens.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are actively engaging with various stakeholders to find solutions that promote justice, equality and fairness.

” It is through constructive dialogue, not destructive protests, that we can achieve meaningful change.

“I urge you all to consider the potential repercussions of joining a protest that may, once again, expose us to the fiendish actions of those who do not admire our unity and common compassion for our dear state.”

Sanwo-Olu appealed to the residents not to allow the state to be plunged into chaos again.

“Let us work together to build a Lagos that is safe, secure and prosperous for all.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our strength lies in our unity, and our future depends on our collective efforts to maintain peace and stability,” he said.

The governor highlighted some of the palliative measures his administration had put in place to cushion the effects of the hardship in the country.

“Just this morning, over 2,000 graduates of our skill acquisition centre were supported with various equipment to start their micro businesses – barbing, tailoring, hairdressing, welding etc.

“The popular Sunday Ounje Eko Discount Markets will return; so will the medical outreach continue to provide free medical care for our people.

“I have also signed an executive order to broaden the Ilera Eko Health Insurance Scheme.

ADVERTISEMENT