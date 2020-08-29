Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has directed all tertiary institutions under the control of the state government to reopen on Monday, September 14, 2020.

The governor announced this at a briefing on Saturday, August 29, 2020.

Sanwo-Olu also announced Monday, September 21, as the tentative date for the reopening of secondary schools.

He said, “This decision is not cast in stone and is subject to review of our ongoing modelling and what procedure comes out from the Ministry of Health.”

Earlier in August, the state government reopened schools for graduating students in primary six, JSS 3 and SSS 3.

Recall that following the outbreak of COVID-19 in Nigeria, the federal government shut all schools in the country in March to curb the spread of the disease in the country.