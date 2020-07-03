Lagos State Government says schools will reopen for graduating students in primary six, JSS 3 and SSS 3 on Monday, August 3, 2020.

The State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu announced this press briefing on Friday, June 3, 2020.

The governor said the schools would be reopened for the transitional classes on for graduating students in Senior Secondary Schools and Technical schools.

He also said pupils in primary schools and Junior Secondary School three would resume two or three weeks after SSS3 students’ resumption.

He said, “Tertiary institutions will remain closed. We continue to support online teaching during this period. However, students in the transitional classes who have mandatory public examinations ahead of them will be permitted to resume for revision classes and examinations. The commencement date for this will be from Monday, August 3rd.

Sanwo-Olu, however, urged school authorities to ensure adequate preparation ahead of the resumption on August 3.